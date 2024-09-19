For over a decade, Paris Saint-Germain has become the home of some of the biggest superstars in football as the club used its financial muscle to transform themselves into a major threat in European football. Having been bought by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011, the French capital became a hotspot and attracted the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The French champions began their 2024/25 Champions League campaign on Wednesday night with a 1-0 win over newcomers Girona. They did so without either one of the three aforementioned iconic figures for the first time since 2017. The impact of their departure has been widespread, but is no more apparent than on social media.

Related Exclusive: Kylian Mbappe Fails in Bid to Recoup €55m from PSG Kylian Mbappe has been left frustrated in his initial attempts to secure bonuses from former club Paris Saint-Germain

PSG Lose Over 6 Million Followers Since Star Departures

According to a report for L'Equipe, the sales of the famed attacking trio over the last two seasons has meant that PSG have lost some of their social media interest, with the club's Instagram followers dropping from over 70 million in July 2023 to 63.7 million. It is also noted that all three of Mbappe, Neymar and Messi have larger followings on the platform than their former employer, with the French striker having close to 60 million more despite having the lowest number in the group.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: PSG are the fourth most followed football team across all social media platforms.

This revelation has seemed to suggest that despite making substantial strides forward in their reputation across the European game, the 2020 Champions League finalists have failed to ensure that they are not reliant on several of the high-earning names who have helped boost the club's brand in recent years.

Luis Enrique's side grew their social media presence greatly in the week of Messi's arrival, with one report suggesting that they had gained over five million followers that very same week. Now though, the situation is looking very different, with L'Equipe also reporting that the club are struggling to entice members of the media to come and report on the games, with accreditation numbers against Reims falling by close to 50% from last year.

Related Where it All Went Wrong for Neymar at PSG Neymar's time at Paris Saint-Germain turned sour towards the end, and some of the reasons have now been revealed.

PSG Deal With Jordan 'in Limbo'

The lack of superstar presence may harm the Parisians

Another potential consequence of the lack of top-drawer talent at the Parc des Princes is the deal that PSG currently have in place with Jordan. The two parties inked a three-year deal in 2018, which was later extended after receiving widespread praise for the unique kit designs.

Their current deal is set to expire in 2026, and it appears that the clothing brand may have one eye elsewhere. One report described the relationship between Jordan and PSG as being 'in limbo' due to the lesser amount of star power the French side now have at their disposal.

It has been suggested that instead, the Nike subsidiary has its eyes on becoming the kit sponsor for a Premier League club, with Tottenham and Chelsea expected to be the two front-runners.

Statistics courtesy of CIES Football Observatory - accurate as of 19/09/2024