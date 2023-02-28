Wenger was asked who is better: Messi or Ronaldo. His answer was perfect

Arsene Wenger has given the perfect response to the Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo question.

Messi claimed his second FIFA 'The Best' Men's Player award on Monday night, beating the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't even nominated for the award - and also didn't vote despite being Portugal's captain. Pepe took that honour.

While many believe that, with his recent World Cup win - as well as claiming another individual accolade - Messi is now football's GOAT.

The eternal question of 'Messi vs Ronaldo' seems to be less and less relevant with the Argentine still performing at the very highest level with Paris Saint-Germain while Ronaldo is now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia.

However, legendary football manager Arsene Wenger isn't one of those giving his vote to Messi.

That's because, when seemingly asked to say which one is better at the FIFA award night, Wenger refused to answer.

Wenger asked to name who is better: Messi or Ronaldo

Instead, he explained that the pair have done wonders for the sport and we should just appreciate their greatness.

"When they will no be there anymore, we will realise what they have given us. Both of them," Wenger replied.

"I always refuse to make a hierarchy on that because they are two different players. Completely different players, but two exceptional players who have shown the world for 15 years how great football can be."

Well said, Arsene.

VIDEO: Arsene Wenger gives perfect answer to Messi vs Ronaldo question

It was an answer that had football fans praising the Frenchman. Check out the reaction to Wenger's response.

Messi: My dream has come true

But the night belonged to Messi, who spoke of his 'dream' of coming true after leading Argentina to World Cup glory.

"Wow it's amazing. With (Karim) Benzema who isn't here and Kylian (Mbappe), it's been a tremendous year," said Messi. "It's an honour for me to be here tonight and to win this award.

"Obviously I'd like to express thanks to my team mates, (Lionel) Scaloni — without them, I wouldn't be here. I'd like to pay tribute to all of my team mates and the team as a whole, we did such a great job.

"I achieved the dream that I'd been hoping for for so long and finally I managed to achieve it. It is the most wonderful thing that happened to me in my career. Very few people achieve that and I've been lucky enough to do so.

"Finally, I'd like to thank my family and the people back in Argentina for having celebrated this wonderful achievement that will go down in the memory for so long."