Rafael Nadal is considered to be one of the best tennis stars in the world, however, while on holiday in Greece he was asked the question that has divided football fans for years... who is better Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Nadal has met both Messi and Ronaldo when they were at FC Barcelona and Real Madrid respectably. It is known that the Spaniard is a massive Real Madrid fan when it comes to football, however, that does not mean he is automatically drawn to Cristiano Ronaldo.

In fact, it's very different, as can be seen in the video further down this article.

Rafael Nadal on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi

While on his holidays and recovering from injury problems that have kept him out of action for the majority of 2023, Nadal met some young tennis fans and agreed to take a photo with them. However, what he wasn't expecting was the question that has no definitive answer; Who is the better footballer, Messi or Ronaldo.'

Despite the question being a tricky one, Nadal was quick to deliver his answer, saying: "Messi, but I am a Real Madrid fan."

A die-hard Real Madrid fan saying they prefer one of their rivals' better players surely will not go down too well with the Real Madrid fan base.

Rafael Nadal's family are all Real Madrid supporters and the Spaniard says this is why he has supported Los Blancos since his childhood. However, there is a slight bit of controversy in the family as Nadal's uncle Miguel Angel Nadal was a player for FC Barcelona back in the late 1990s when he played under Johan Cruyff and won 62 caps for Spain, which Rafa tried to watch between tennis camps at around the age of 8 or 9 years old.

Rafael Nadal is currently loved in both Madrid and Barcelona, which is very uncommon and just shows how much of an influence he is for the people of Spain.

During the Barcelona Open, the centre court was renamed Pista Rafa Nadal in honor of the 12-time champion of the event, while he is also a five-time champion at the prestigious Mutua Madrid Masters 1000 tournament, which is why he is considered as one of Madrid's best athletes in history.

He is also an honorary club member at Real Madrid.

Nadal has also backed Messi to win the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award, despite being nominated himself, earning a deeply heartfelt message of thanks from the Argentine.

What next for Rafael Nadal?

Nadal is currently rehabilitating from a hip surgery, and expects to return for a farewell year on tour in 2024.

However, during his recovery period he has watched a number of matches, including Ronaldo's Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr and Messi's former club PSG.

Of course, the Argentinian legend is now plying his trade out in America with Inter Miami, marking his debut with a stunning free-kick winner in the last minute.