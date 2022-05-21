Highlights 26 players have played with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and 24 have spoken about who they believe the GOAT is.

While some players like Angel Di Maria believe that Lionel Messi is the better player, others like Gabriel Heinze prefer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Other players are not able to separate the two footballing icons, appreciating the talents of both.

Ask anybody on the planet, football fan or not, who the biggest sports star is today and many will likely mention one of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo have dominated the beautiful game in the 21st century, but there has always been a divide among fans over who the better player is.

Some will prefer Messi's dancing feet and mazey dribbling, while others have a softer spot for Ronaldo's ability to score tons of goals wherever he goes. No matter who your preference is, with 13 Ballon d'Ors between them, they are certainly in the conversation to be the football GOAT.

But for fans, that simply won't do - the honour isn't something that you can share. But who really cares about the opinion of us mere mortals? After all, we should really be asking players who have had the opportunity to grace the pitch with one of the superstars. Or even better yet, ask players who have lined up with both.

Several stars have been fortunate to do exactly that, with the 26-man list a very exclusive club indeed. And aside from Martin Caceres and Renato Sanches, every player has given their prefence out of the two icons. Let's take a look at who was lucky enough to play alongside both the GOATs, and which player they preferred...

24 Angel Di Maria

Current Club Benfica Played with Messi PSG, Argentina Played with Ronaldo Real Madrid

Angel Di Maria has played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, and has lined up alongside some of the biggest names. During his stint at Real Madrid, the 35-year-old was fortunate enough to play alongside Ronaldo, making 190 appearances for Los Blancos between 2010 and 2014. However, after a short-stint at Manchester United, he would then get to line up with Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, having been his partner in attack for Argentina for many years. For Di Maria, his compatriot just has an edge over the other great players of the modern era.

“It was a dream to have the possibility to play with [Wayne] Rooney, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, Cristiano [Ronaldo], Leo [Messi]… they were players that I used on the PlayStation and I would never have imagined I’d get to play with them. “I used to watch them and then to have the opportunity to play with them was really nice. “Leo is the best of the four, Cristiano is a monster and Neymar is simply a joy for football. He’s Brazilian and when he plays all he does is have fun.” Source: TyC Sports

Winner: Lionel Messi

23 Gabriel Heinze

Current Club Retired Played with Messi Argentina Played with Ronaldo Manchester United

When Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United in 2003, it didn't take long for him to make an impression on the players in the squad. Ferguson dubbed him, "extremely talented" upon signing him, and although Gabriel Heinze joined a year later from PSG, he too was impressed with his new teammate. The duo spent four years together at Old Trafford before Heinze departed for Real Madrid, and they might have go the chance to play together again when Ronaldo joined in 2009, but Heinze left for Marseille shortly after his old teammate arrived. Despite lining up with Messi for Argentina, he doesn't believe anybody will come close to the Portuguese attacker.

“If I had to pay for one player I would choose [Ronaldo]. I don’t think Cristiano will get any better as a footballer, he is already next to God in his ability.” Source: The Sun

Winner: Cristiano Ronaldo

22 Gonzalo Higuain

Current Club Retired Played with Messi Argentina Played with Ronaldo Real Madrid, Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain might not always get the credit he deserves, but he was a very solid option up front for both club and country throughout his career. 31 goals for Argentina and 335 goals at club level are nothing to sniff at. On top of being able to represent some of the biggest clubs, he also had the chance to play with both Messi and Ronaldo, with him even lucky enough to play alongside the latter for two different clubs. For him, however, picking a favourite is just too hard.

“[Ronaldo and I] had already played together with Real. Many years have passed, and I have found another player, a more mature person, with a family. I enjoyed playing alongside him before and I am glad that we are back together. I’m a forward and I have the chance to play with Messi. It’s a privilege to play alongside him. “Every time he gets the ball you need to be on your toes because you know that at any moment he can give you a great ball or pull your marker away from you. He does things that a striker can anticipate but a defender can’t.” Source: The Sun

Winner: Draw

21 Paulo Dybala

Current Club Roma Played with Messi Argentina Played with Ronaldo Juventus

Similarly to Higuain, Paulo Dybala just can't split the two greats of the game. The Roma forward's 38 matches with Argentina have mostly all been alongside Messi, but he also saw Ronaldo perform incredible feats while at Juventus. The Portuguese talisman went on a tear in 2020, scoring more goals than anybody else that year. His 101 goals while in Italy are part pf tje reason why Dybala can't separate the two, although it would be interesting to see if his opinion still holds up now after Argentina reached the summit of football in Qatar.

“It’s impossible to make a comparison between the two of them or say who is the best because they are at a level on a par with each other and well above everybody else and that has been the case for several years.” Source: The Mirror

Winner: Draw

20 Deco

Current Club Retired Played with Messi Barcelona Played with Ronaldo Portugal

Alright, this is a weird one. Deco's 75 matches with the Portuguese national team coincided with many of Ronaldo's, with the duo making their senior debut for the Selecao in the same year. However, the striker is not the midfielder's preference and bizarrely, neither is Messi, who played alongside Deco during the latter's four-year spell at Barcelona. Instead, it's another great of the game who takes the title, with Deco opting for Ronaldinho!

“From the outset, it is clear that Leo and Cristiano are the greatest. “Especially because no one thought they could take so many years to this level, but the one that impressed me most despite not being so decisive was Ronnie. For me, he will always be the best.” Source: AS

Winner: Ronaldinho?!

19 Fernando Gago

Current Club Retired Played with Messi Argentina Played with Ronaldo Real Madrid

Gago signed for Real Madrid in 2007 from Argetine side Boca Juniors, and would remain at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2011. That meant he only got two years with Ronaldo, but crucially, he lined up with Messi for Argentina on several occasions. Making his debut in 2007, Gago would go on to make 61 appearances for La Albiceleste. Of course, there was only ever going to be one winner here.

“For me he [Ronaldo] is not No1. For me, the best in the world is Messi because of the way he plays, moves with the ball and changes matches. He is the best I have seen in my life, without a doubt.” Source: The Sun

Winner: Lionel Messi

18 Ezequiel Garay

Current Club Retired Played with Messi Argentina Played with Ronaldo Real Madrid

Despite joining Los Blancos in 2008 from Racing, Garay, who was considered a promising young centre-back at the time, would only go on to make 31 appearances in defence for Madrid, which is not that surprising when you consider that a young Sergio Ramos and Pepe were there at the time. Chances to play in the same team as Ronaldo were few and far between, with him making more appearances for Argentina than he did for the Spanish giants. He made his preference very clear, having seen Messi grow from a young prodigy to a world-beater.

“When people ask me who is the best player ever, I say Leo. From the first time I saw him with Argentina Under-15s to this day he continues to amaze me. He has no limit.” Source: The Sun

Winner: Lionel Messi

17 Andre Gomes

Current Club Everton Played with Messi Barcelona Played with Ronaldo Portugal

One of the more suprising names on this list perhaps, Gomes, currently of Everton and reportedly the 'least Dyche player ever seen', has had numerous chances to line up alongside the two GOATS on several occasions for Barcelona and Portugal. There are many memorable moments to go alongside his time with both stars, including a La Liga trophy with Messi and a European Championship with Ronaldo. However, he cannot split the two, describing how his affection for both players makes it an impossible task.

“I do not like to compare them out of respect. I will never answer it. I’m Portuguese and I have affection for Cristiano, as much as I do for Messi, who is my teammate at Barcelona.” Source: Marca

Winner: Draw

16 Henrik Larsson

Current Club Retired Played with Messi Barcelona Played with Ronaldo Manchester United

The Swedish great was quite the player, scoring 37 times for his country in 104 appearances, the fourth most in the nation's history. At Barcelona between 2004 and 2006, he got to see a young Messi come through the ranks of La Masia and take the Spanish league by storm, something which evidently stuck with him. Eventually leaving the club in 2006 to sign for Swedish side Helsingborgs IF, he joined United on loan in January 2007 for a short stint where he made 13 appearances and played alongside a young Ronaldo. However, it is Messi who has gone on to impress him the most since then.

“Cristiano is unlucky to be playing at the same time as Messi. Ronaldo is a very good player, but Messi is even better. He is out of this world. He’s so good that it’s almost incredible. “When you see him with the ball at his feet it’s hard to believe that anybody else could do the same. He’s a fantastic player to see.” Source: The Sun

Winner: Lionel Messi

15 Gerard Pique

Current Club Retired Played with Messi Barcelona Played with Ronaldo Manchester United

A true great of the modern game - no prizes for guessing where this one is going. Having spent four years at United, apart from a loan to Real Zaragoza in 2007, Gerard Pique returned to Spain, swapping a career with Ronaldo for a career with Messi in the process. The duo won everything there was to win at Barcelona, and played together until the Argentine left the club in 2021. When asked who the better of the pair was in 2016, Pique did not think twice, and even doubled down on his answer after the 2022 World Cup.

“I always said that Messi has some talent that no one has. I mean, he has the ball and his speed controlling the ball. The ball doesn’t go two metres far from his foot, it’s always there. It’s impossible to catch him, this talent I didn’t see from anyone “Cristiano Ronaldo is such a different player, they are very different. He is tall, strong, he’s really complete. He can do anything. He can do goals with the head, free-kicks, penalties, take one on one. But for me it’s like Messi is not human but Cristiano is the best of the humans.” Source: ESPN

Winner: Lionel Messi

14 Nelson Semedo

Current Club Wolverhampton Wanderers Played with Messi Barcelona Played with Ronaldo Portugal

Another name that might surprise you, but Semedo has been fortunate enough to play multiple games with both stars. Although he went nearly two years out of the Portugal national team setup, he recently returned to the fold for European Qualifiers this year, allowing him to play alongside Roanldo while the attacker is in his twilight years. A stint at Barcelona between 2017 and 2020 meant that he also won two La Liga titles with Messi, but his loyalty to both players means that he struggles to pick a clear winner.

“Real Madrid have noticed [Ronaldo’s] absence a lot. I cannot say that it was bad for [Barcelona] that Cristiano left. With him it would have been a more difficult league for us, more competitive. He is a player that requires a lot of attention and care. Messi is spectacular. It’s a privilege to play with him, he always surprises, he’s from another planet.” Source: The Sun

Winner: Draw

13 Carlos Tevez

Current Club Retired Played with Messi Argentina Played with Ronaldo Manchester United

One third of one of the greatest Premier League attacking trios of all-time in the eyes of Match of the Day, Carlos Tevez's time in Manchester was nothing short of eventful. Striking up an excellent partnership with Wayne Rooney and Ronaldo, the 39-year-old bagged 34 goals for the Red Devils before moving to Manchester City. However, even though he has the utmost respect for Ronaldo's claim to be the GOAT, especially after noting how much time he spends in the gym, Tevez simply doesn't agree with the idea. Making 76 appearances for Argentina and seeing Messi's brilliance up close and personal will do that to someone.

“I think it is only right if Cristiano Ronaldo does believe he is the best in the world. Any guy who gets 37-40 goals a season has a right to believe that, but if you push me I am always going to go on the side of Messi.” Source: Goal

Winner: Lionel Messi

12 Miralem Pjanic

Current Club Sharjah FC Played with Messi Barcelona Played with Ronaldo Juventus

Pjanic spent nine years in Italy, initially with Roma before moving to Juventus in 2016. There, the midfielder won four Serie A titles, with Ronaldo playing a massive role in two of those triumphs after he joined in 2018. In 2020, however, he went from playing with one magician to playing alongside another, completing a switch to Barcelona in September 2020 and getting the chance to line up next to Messi. While his time at Barcelona wasn't as successful, he spoke about just how freakishly good the Argentine was later in his career, but he couldn't definitively say one was better than the other.

“With the passing of time we’ll be able to fully appreciate what these players have achieved in these past 20 years. They are incredible. As a player and a person, [Cristiano] is spectacular. He’s a true athlete who takes care of all the details. [Messi] is an alien. He’s an absolute phenomenon, capable of doing anything with the ball.” Source: Sport

Winner: Draw

11 Arthur

Current Club Fiorentina Played with Messi Barcelona Played with Ronaldo Juventus

Part of the swap deal which saw Pjanic go the other way, Arthur had the opposite experience, going from playing alongside Messi on a weekly basis to then getting the chance to assist his greatest rival. He wasn't especially great at either team, however, scoring just four goals and registering six assists at Barcelona in 72 games and then getting just one goal and one assist in Italy, before ending up at Liverpool on loan - a move that remains one of Jurgen Klopp's worst midfield signings. However, it was Ronaldo who stood out more to Arthur of the two, describing how the way he trained was just incredible to watch.

“I’d go with Cristiano, we’re playing together! I’m not that close to Cristiano that I go round his house for coffee, but we have a good relationship. Cristiano never backs down if there’s a teammate in need of something and he always gets to it with a fierce determination. He trains like an animal, he doesn’t know when to rest and he encourages you to give your all. He always tells me what to eat, not leaving anything to chance.” Source: talkSPORT

Winner: Cristiano Ronaldo

10 Francisco Trincão

Current Club Sporting Played with Messi Barcelona Played with Ronaldo Portugal

Trincao's time with Messi was short and sweet, as unfortunately for him, the Argentine wizard left Barcelona in 2021, just a year after the Portuguese winger had joined the club. Still, he got the chance to play alongside him more than Ronaldo, with just seven caps for the Portugal national team to date, the latest of which came back in 2021. Now back in his native country at Sporting Lisbon, Trincao admitted in 2020 that there was nothing to separate the two greats in his eyes, with both clearly making an impression on him.

“I’m very proud to play with both Ronaldo and Messi. It’s impossible to say who is better.” Source: Evening Standard

Winner: Draw

9 Sergio Ramos

Current Club Sevilla Played with Messi PSG Played with Ronaldo Real Madrid

Now this one might surprise you. Sergio Ramos was at Real Madrid for 16 years and was Ronaldo's teammate for nine seasons. Surely, then, he would pick his old friend? Well, apparently not. Ramos' battles with Messi in Spain clearly made an impression on him, and when the Spaniard arrived at PSG in 2021 with the Argentine, he could not hide his delight. He then doubled down on his decision too, describing the winger as, "the best player football has ever produced."

“Leo Messi? We’ve known each other for a long time, as opponents. It’s a joy to have him in this [PSG] team. For me, he’s one of the best players in the world, if not the best." Source: Express

Winner: Lionel Messi

8 Alejandro Garnacho

Current Club Manchester United Played with Messi Argentina Played with Ronaldo Manchester United

One of the youngest players on this list, but one who has already played with two of the footballing greats. Garnacho, while benefitting greatly from Ronaldo's acrimonious Man United exit in terms of playing time, also benefitted from his presence at the club as he got the chance to learn from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Given that he is also getting an education from one of the best wingers in football history while on international duty with Argentina too, then Man Utd fans can only hope he becomes as good as the pair of them. Although Messi remains his teammate whenever the international break comes around, Garnacho made his opinion pretty clear on Instagram after first meeting Ronaldo when he arrived back at the club.

"Greatest of all times...@cristiano" Source: Instagram

Winner: Cristiano Ronaldo

7 Pablo Sarabia

Current Club Wolverhampton Wanderers Played with Messi PSG Played with Ronaldo Real Madrid

He might now be struggling to hold down a starting place in Gary O'Neil's Wolves side, but Sarabia can boast that he has played with two of the greatest players in the game's history - just about. A youth product from Real Madrid's academy, he played just 18 minutes for the club's senior team while Ronaldo was also there. Although he made many more appearances alongside Messi in Paris, the Argentine's skill wasn't enough to trump Ronaldo's determination to be the best in Sarabia's eyes. For those reasons, the Portuguese striker gets the edge.

"For me, Ronaldo is the best player in the world. Yes it is true that Leo is supernatural, because he has pure skill, from another planet. But Cristiano is an example of pure willpower. Physically he is incredible because it seems that every day he is striving to be the best. That is an incredible quality, one that has led him to where he is now. Without that characteristic he would not be there, for sure." Source: Goal

Winner: Cristiano Ronaldo

6 Danilo Pereira

Current Club PSG Played with Messi PSG Played with Ronaldo Portugal

Joining PSG permanently in 2021 after an initial loan spell from Porto, Pereira had the opportunity to play with Messi during the winger's two years in the French capital. Together, they got their hands on two Ligue 1 titles, the minimum of what is expected from the French giants. But while Messi might have dazzled in training and in games, Ronaldo is the man who impressed Pereira more. The latter has made 70 appearances for the Portugal national team, with the Al-Nassr striker lining up alongside him for many of those caps. And the country's all-time top scorer has certainly made an impression.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is the best. The way he plays, the way he works, the way his mentality is – which I think no one can beat him in this way." Source: Soccer Laduma

Winner: Cristiano Ronaldo

5 Achraf Hakimi

Current Club PSG Played with Messi PSG Played with Ronaldo Real Madrid

Like Sarabia, Hakimi was a graduate of Madrid's prestigious academy, but he did manage to feature in the same team as Ronaldo a little more than the former. With the superstar swapping Spain for Italy in 2018, however, it wasn't like the Moroccan wing-back got much of chance to experience what Ronaldo was like anyway. He got much more acquainted with Messi after joining PSG in 2021, spending two years overlapping the Argentine at the Parc des Princes. But, despite all that time with the World Cup winner, he still doesn't put him ahead of Ronaldo.

“There are no differences between them. They are champions, always hungry for titles. They give strength in big competitions. That’s what I learned from working with them.” Source: D1Softballnews

Winner: Draw