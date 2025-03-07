It's Matchday 3 of the MLS season, which apparently means we've returned to our favorite pastime of fretting over Lionel Messi availability status for Inter Miami CF .

This time, it's Sunday's clash against Charlotte FC that has us on edge. After Messi missed last Sunday's 4-1 MLS win at the Houston Dynamo and then Thursday's 2-0 Concacaf victory over Cavalier FC, it's hard to take seriously any proclamations that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is feeling recovered from muscle fatigue . Until we see him on the field, we should know it's possible we won't.

Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC Odds Sunday, 4 p.m. ET (MLS Season Pass) Inter Miami -210 Charlotte FC +450 Draw +375 Total over/under 3.5 goals +110/-155 Odds via BetMGM

My personal hunch is he comes off the bench Sunday with an eye toward shaking off rust ahead of Miami's return fixture in Jamaica next Thursday . It's only a hunch, though.

But there is good news for those of us who still want to make an informed wager here: Messi's status might not matter in terms of where I see the best betting value.

Here is our top betting pick for Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC.

No Messi No Problem?

It's a little more complicated than that

On paper, Messi's absence has had little to no impact on the Herons over their last two games.

Miami ran rampant in Houston last Sunday, albeit against a Dynamo side that has decreased substantially in quality from a season ago. Then came a professional 2-0 win against Jamaica's Cavalier FC.

But the latter match was far closer as a contest than the final score indicated, with the visitors even appearing to take a shock lead on a set-piece goal only to see it waved off following a far-from-straightforward video review.

Theoretically, Miami's ability to defensively pressure opponents should escalate when Messi doesn't play, since they effectively defend with eight men when Messi and Luis Suárez are healthy, compared to nine when one is absent. But that only matters if opponents are taking Messi's absence as an invitation to bring their line of confrontation higher.

What Cavalier showed is that Miami's vulnerabilities against a low block increase with Messi off the field. Because they are still not the paciest roster in the world, and they are suddenly less capable of countering that by dominating possession.

Zaha Inherits the Throne

Former Crystal Palace man gives CLTFC cutting edge

If you paid attention only to the first 45 minutes of Wilfried Zaha's Charlotte debut , you'd be tempted to start worrying whether he could be the biggest bust of the MLS winter transfer window.

Then came the first 10 minutes of the second half, where he single-handedly lifted the hosts to a two-goal lead over rivals Atlanta United with a really silky assist followed by an equally slick finish, albeit with some help from some poor Brad Guzan goalkeeping.

A few years removed from his best days at Crystal Palace , Zaha may seem like a strange signing in some ways. But he clearly fits manager Dean Smith's game model, one that is a bit of a throwback: Sitting deep and countering at pace and with excellent technical quality.

He's not a player who is going to dominate extended periods of a game, but that's not really what Charlotte are about. And after Patrick Agyemang's breakout double-digit season a year ago, Zaha will also nullify the added focus defenses would have been expected to apply to the United States Soccer striker prospect.

Betting Prediction and Pick

Herons hosting puts key trend in play

Miami has played many high-scoring matches during their FC Barcelona -reunion era — i.e. since Messi, Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets have all been together. But the wildest have typically come on the road, where both teams are more likely to send lots of numbers into the attack, or against opponents who employ a high press as part of their defensive identity.

Meanwhile, Smith's charges have been much improved defensively compared to Charlotte's first two seasons in MLS, but those stats are more pronounced at home.

Sometimes the betting value is on a high or low total of goals. In this game, the value is probably in the middle.

The wager I like most is parlaying yes on both teams to score with the total landing under 4.5 goals. At +135 odds, you're getting an implied 42.6 percent probability, on a wager that has cashed in 20 of 36 MLS games when Charlotte travels or Miami is at home. (This wager cashes on a 1-1, 2-1, 2-2 or 3-1 score in any direction.)

An additional note to remember: If it does turn out Messi is not available, this is one of the opponents where his absence may be more significantly felt.

Pick: Yes - both teams to score + total under 4.5 goals, same-game parlay (+135, BetMGM)