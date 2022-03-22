Sergio Busquets has announced he will be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season.

"Although it has not been an easy decision, I think the time has come," Busquets said, per BBC Sport.

"It has been an unforgettable journey," he added. "I always dreamed of playing with this shirt and at this stadium. Reality has exceeded all my dreams.

"It has been an honour, a dream, a source of pride, and it meant everything to defend and represent this badge for so many years.

"But everything has a beginning and an end. I want to thank all the people who made this possible, from the first day to the last."

Busquets joined the Catalan club in 2005 and made his first-team debut three years later.

In the past 15 years, the defensive midfielder has made over 700 appearances and helped them to 31 trophies, including eight La Liga titles and three Champions League triumphs.

He is almost certainly going to add one more title to his collection with Barcelona just a few wins away from being crowned La Liga champions for the first time since 2019.

Busquets is without doubt a Barcelona legend - but where does he place among the club's greats?

Back in October, FourFourTwo named the 50 greatest players in the club's history. Busquets places very highly and rightly so. View their list below...

50. Yaya Toure

49. Abelardo

48. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

47. Giovanni van Bronckhorst

46. Gary Lineker

45. Javier Mascherano

44. Lilian Thuram

43. Eric Abidal

42. Rafael Marquez

41. Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba

40. Johan Neeskens

39. Paulino Alcantara

38. Hristo Stoichkov

37. Victor Valdes

36. Migueli

35. Patrick Kluivert

34. Ivan Rakitic

33. Sandor Kocsis

32. Thierry Henry

31. Josep Escola

30. Gheorghe Hagi

29. Pedro

28. Carles Rexach

27. David Villa

26. Evaristo de Macedo

25. Romario

24. Luis Suarez (Uruguayan striker)

Luis Suarez (Uruguayan striker)

23. Dani Alves

22. Neymar

21. Luis Suarez (Spanish midfielder, Barca's first-ever Ballon d'Or winner)

20. Josep Samitier

19. Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola

18. Rivaldo

17. Gerard Pique

16. Luis Enrique

15. Laszlo Kubala

14. Andoni Zubizarreta

13. Ronaldo Nazario

12. Carles Puyol

11. Sergio Busquets

10. Michael Laudrup

9. Cesar Rodriguez

8. Ronald Koeman

7. Samuel Eto'o

6. Diego Maradona

5. Ronaldinho

4. Johan Cruyff

3. Andres Iniesta

2. Xavi

1. Lionel Messi

Scorer of 672 goals in 778 games and owner of pretty much every available club record, it was almost inevitable that seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi would head this list.

Directly beneath the Argentinan superstar in this countdown, though, is current boss Xavi.

Celebrated for his imperious ability in the centre of the park, the Spaniard just pips his former Camp Nou midfield colleague Andres Iniesta to the runners-up spot.

The overall strength of the players featured in the countdown is underlined by the fact that Diego Maradona can only rank sixth, while Ronaldo Nazario can't even crack the top 10.

Busquets places 11th, just above Ronaldo and former teammates Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique.

He will go down in history as a Barcelona legend and also as one of the greatest defensive midfielders of all time.