Sergio Busquets has announced he will be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season.
"Although it has not been an easy decision, I think the time has come," Busquets said, per BBC Sport.
"It has been an unforgettable journey," he added. "I always dreamed of playing with this shirt and at this stadium. Reality has exceeded all my dreams.
"It has been an honour, a dream, a source of pride, and it meant everything to defend and represent this badge for so many years.
"But everything has a beginning and an end. I want to thank all the people who made this possible, from the first day to the last."
Busquets joined the Catalan club in 2005 and made his first-team debut three years later.
In the past 15 years, the defensive midfielder has made over 700 appearances and helped them to 31 trophies, including eight La Liga titles and three Champions League triumphs.
He is almost certainly going to add one more title to his collection with Barcelona just a few wins away from being crowned La Liga champions for the first time since 2019.
Busquets is without doubt a Barcelona legend - but where does he place among the club's greats?
Back in October, FourFourTwo named the 50 greatest players in the club's history. Busquets places very highly and rightly so. View their list below...
50. Yaya Toure
49. Abelardo
48. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
47. Giovanni van Bronckhorst
46. Gary Lineker
45. Javier Mascherano
44. Lilian Thuram
43. Eric Abidal
42. Rafael Marquez
41. Jordi Alba
40. Johan Neeskens
39. Paulino Alcantara
38. Hristo Stoichkov
37. Victor Valdes
36. Migueli
35. Patrick Kluivert
34. Ivan Rakitic
33. Sandor Kocsis
32. Thierry Henry
31. Josep Escola
30. Gheorghe Hagi
29. Pedro
28. Carles Rexach
27. David Villa
26. Evaristo de Macedo
25. Romario
24. Luis Suarez (Uruguayan striker)
23. Dani Alves
22. Neymar
21. Luis Suarez (Spanish midfielder, Barca's first-ever Ballon d'Or winner)
20. Josep Samitier
19. Pep Guardiola
18. Rivaldo
17. Gerard Pique
16. Luis Enrique
15. Laszlo Kubala
14. Andoni Zubizarreta
13. Ronaldo Nazario
12. Carles Puyol
11. Sergio Busquets
10. Michael Laudrup
9. Cesar Rodriguez
8. Ronald Koeman
7. Samuel Eto'o
6. Diego Maradona
5. Ronaldinho
4. Johan Cruyff
2. Xavi
1. Lionel Messi
Scorer of 672 goals in 778 games and owner of pretty much every available club record, it was almost inevitable that seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi would head this list.
Directly beneath the Argentinan superstar in this countdown, though, is current boss Xavi.
Celebrated for his imperious ability in the centre of the park, the Spaniard just pips his former Camp Nou midfield colleague Andres Iniesta to the runners-up spot.
The overall strength of the players featured in the countdown is underlined by the fact that Diego Maradona can only rank sixth, while Ronaldo Nazario can't even crack the top 10.
Busquets places 11th, just above Ronaldo and former teammates Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique.
He will go down in history as a Barcelona legend and also as one of the greatest defensive midfielders of all time.