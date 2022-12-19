Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid to the Copa del Rey title on Saturday evening.

A Rodrygo double saw Los Blancos triumph 2-1 over Osasuna at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla.

Benzema has now won 25 trophies at Real Madrid since signing for the club in 2009, and 34 in total, per Transfermarkt.

But where does he stand among the most decorated players in football history?

In August 2022, we listed the 11 players to have won the most trophies in the history of the sport.

Benzema has now cracked the top 10. View the list below...

12. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (32 trophies)

Zlatan will win the 33rd trophy of his career should AC Milan lift the Champions League in June. Milan will face fierce rivals Inter Milan in the semi-finals of the competition.

11. Xavi (33 trophies)

Xavi won the majority of his trophies with Barcelona, while he also enjoyed success with Al-Sadd and Spain.

BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 06: Xavi Hernandez of Barcelona lifts the trophy as he celebrates victory after the UEFA Champions League Final between Juventus and FC Barcelona at Olympiastadion on June 6, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

=8. Karim Benzema - 34 trophies

In addition to his 25 trophies at Real Madrid, Benzema won eight titles at Lyon and the UEFA Nations League with France in 2021.

The Frenchman could still add to his trophy haul this season. Real Madrid are currently in the sem-finals of the Champions League, where they will face Manchester City in a blockbuster tie.

=8. Vitor Baia (34 trophies)

The legendary Portuguese goalkeeper enjoyed great success at Porto, while he also won five trophies during his two-year stint with Barcelona.

=8. Cristiano Ronaldo (34 trophies)

Still going strong at the age of 38 with Al Nassr and Portugal, you wouldn't bet against Ronaldo cracking the top five at some point in the next few years.

=6. Gerard Pique (35 trophies)

Pique hung up his boots in November 2022 after an illustrious career that saw him star for Manchester United, Barcelona and Spain.

=6. Kenny Dalglish (35 trophies)

'King Kenny' established himself as a Celtic and Liverpool legend during his career.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 11: Liverpool player manager Kenny Dalglish celebrates with the trophies on the teams homecoming bus parade after completing the Football League and FA Cup double, on May 11, 1986 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Simon Miles/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

5. Ryan Giggs (36 trophies)

Giggs won all 36 of his trophies at Manchester United.

=3. Andres Iniesta (37 trophies)

Considered one of the best midfielders ever, Iniesta is still going strong with Japanese outfit, Vissel Kobe.

=3. Maxwell (37 trophies)

Maxwell is perhaps a surprise entry in the top three. Maxwell was a dependable full-back who won trophies at Ajax, Inter Milan, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

2. Lionel Messi (42 trophies)

The 42nd trophy of Messi's career, Argentina's World Cup triumph, may well have been his sweetest. With Paris Saint-Germain dominant in French football, it seems almost inevitable that he will take top spot in 2023.

1. Dani Alves (43 trophies)

Alves is clinging on to top spot... for now.