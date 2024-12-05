Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sir Alex Ferguson were all in agreement about which stadium they visited during their illustrious careers had the best atmosphere. The iconic trio are three footballing greats who transcended the game by breaking and setting records and winning countless trophies and awards.

Messi and Ronaldo's rivalry captivated fans for over a decade, and many are still debating which of the duo is better despite both leaving Europe in 2023. Argentina's 2022 World Cup-winning hero jetted off to the MLS and joined David Beckham's co-owned Inter Miami, while Portugal's goalscoring machine headed to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

It's fair to say that neither of those respective leagues brings with it the prestige of European football. Messi and Ronaldo lit up the UEFA Champions League season after season while at their pomp.

Ferguson also made history in Europe with Manchester United and Aberdeen, but the stadium with the best atmosphere, according to the Scot, is back in his homeland. The trio were all wowed by the noise made by fans at one European stomping ground in particular.

Messi, Ronaldo and Ferguson Stunned by Celtic Park

The iconic trio talked up the Bhoys' atmosphere

Ronaldo's first of the five Champions Leagues he won during his European playing days came under Ferguson at Man United. He fired the Red Devils to glory, including netting a header in the final against Chelsea in 2008.

Celtic were in United's group at the start of that Champions League campaign, and Ferguson took his Reds to Celtic Park in November. They were held to a 1-1 draw in front of a raucous 58,903-capacity crowd at Parkhead, with Ronaldo providing Ryan Giggs with an assist.

The support of the Hoops blew Ronaldo away, and he spoke glowingly years ago:

"The Celtic fans are incredible. It is always great to play there."

Ferguson held a similar view despite his ties to Celtic's arch-rivals Rangers. The Scot alluded to Ronaldo's comments while explaining how the support of the Scottish Premiership giants' passionate fans helps their players:

"Parkhead is the best I've experienced. The players were just talking about that the other day - Vidic and Ronaldo were saying it's the best atmosphere they had ever played in. Credit to the supporters for that because they don't half raise the roof. It's obvious the Celtic players react to it given the results they've had. You are going to have to run that extra yard or you will soon be found out by them."

Messi faced Celtic six times en route to winning the Champions League on four occasions with Barcelona. The Catalan icon appeared in one of the biggest shocks in European football history when the Bhoys beat the Blaugrana 2-1 at Celtic Park in 2012.

The Argentine legend was on the scoresheet in that game but goals from Victor Wanyama and Tony Watt stunned Barca. It may partly have been because of the atmosphere built by fans that Messi alluded to years later:

"The games against Celtic were special and I want to remember them. Celtic Park is a tough place to go to. It’s never easy to get a result there... It is the best atmosphere in Europe and we all want to experience that again."

Barca mostly enjoyed themselves when visiting Celtic Park while Messi was in the team. The La Liga heavyweights beat the Scots 3-2 in the first leg of their 2004-05 Champions League last 16. He was also at the double in a 2-0 away win in the group stages of the 2016-17 edition of Europe's elite club competition.

Ronaldo May Have Moved to Celtic to Continue Messi Rivalry

Piers Morgan made bold claim over the ex-United forward

Ronaldo became a free agent for the first time in his career in late 2022 when he mutually agreed to terminate his contract with United. The iconic forward seemed keen to continue making history in European football but eventually agreed to join Al-Nassr and help put Saudi football on the map.

However, Piers Morgan, one of Ronaldo's close confidants, suggested the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would've accepted a move to a Celtic or Rangers if similar money was offered. He told talkSPORT at the time:

If the Scottish Premiership had the money that the Saudis do, would you have the same opinion if Ronaldo went to play there? Ronaldo would have gone anywhere that had Champions League football... He has most of the records in the Champions League and he wants to extend them, probably so that Messi can’t catch him and that he ends up as the GOAT of Champions League football.

Of course, that didn't happen, and Ronaldo is instead wreaking havoc in the Saudi Pro League with inspired performances for Al-Nassr. He needn't worry about Messi breaking his Champions League goalscoring record, as his longtime rival is now in the MLS with Inter Miami.