Lionel Messi scored a brilliant first-half hat-trick for Argentina against Curacao on Tuesday evening.

The PSG star netted his 100th goal for Argentina in the 20th minute of the friendly match in Santiago del Estero.

He added his second in the 33rd minute, before completing his hat-trick four minutes later.

Read more: Lionel Messi sets new record with superb first-half hat-trick for Argentina vs Curacao

Nicolas Gonzalez, Enzo Fernandez, Angel Di Maria and Gonzalo Montiel were also on the scoresheet as Argentina cruised to a 7-0 victory.

Messi's hat-trick against Curacao was the 57th treble of his career.

But how does that tally compare to some of the most lethal forwards of the 21st century?

Back in May 2022, IFFHS named the players with the most hat-tricks since 2000.

We've updated the figures following Messi's hat-trick against Curacao. View the 20 players with the most trebles since 2000 below...

20 players with most hat-tricks in the 21st century

=20. Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) | 15 hat-tricks

=20. Eran Zahavi (Israel) | 15 hat-tricks

18. Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria) | 17 hat-tricks

=13. Washington (Brazil) | 18 hat-tricks

=13. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Holland) | 18 hat-tricks

=13. Mario Gomez (Germany) | 18 hat-tricks

=13. Sergio Aguero (Argentina) | 18 hat-tricks

=13. Harry Kane (England) | 18 hat-tricks

=13. Erling Haaland (Norway) | 18 hat-tricks

=10 Sebastián Tagliabúe (UAE) | 20 hat-tricks

=10. Firas Al-Khatib (Syria) | 20 hat-tricks

=10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) | 20 hat-tricks

=8. Abderrazak Hamdallah (Morocco) | 21 hat-tricks

=8. Neymar (Brazil) | 21 hat-tricks

Neymar in action for PSG

7. Aleksandar Đurić (Singapore) | 22 hat-tricks

6. Ali Mabkhout (UAE) | 26 hat-tricks

5. Luis Suarez (Uruguay) | 29 hat-tricks

4. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) | 31 hat-tricks

3. Ali Ashfaq (Maldives) | 35 hat-tricks

2. Lionel Messi (Argentina) | 57 hat-tricks

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) | 62 hat-tricks

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi separated by five hat-tricks

Messi may have improved his hat-trick total this week but he still hasn't scored the most trebles in the 21st century.

That honour goes to his great rival, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward has scored five more trebles than Messi.

Ali Ashfaq may not be a name familiar to most football fans but he's very well known in Maldives.

He has been prolific throughout his career and has netted 57 times for his country.

Robert Lewandowski and Luis Suarez complete the top five. They will most likely add to their tally before they hand up their boots.

Haaland is by far the youngest player on the list.

The 21-year-old has already netted 18 hat-tricks in his career, including six in the 2022/23 season.

He could well beat Ronaldo's leading tally by the time his career comes to an end.