Ex-Arsenal, Real Madrid and German player Mesut Ozil, who retired from the beautiful game in 2023, has been banned from returning to his former club, SV Werder Bremen, due to his ‘recent actions’ that ‘do not represent the club’s values’.

Ozil turned out for a whole host of sides in Europe before calling it quits at the seasoned age of 34 two years ago. A World Cup winner in 2014, the 92-cap Germany international played for Bremen 108 times for the club between 2008 and 2010 – but recent reports have suggested that the Gelsenkirchen-born ace will not be allowed to attend upcoming Bremen events.

The Bundesliga side, who are currently residing 12th in Germany’s top tier, are hosting a farewell game for Diego Ribas this weekend – and Ozil is unable to be in attendance, despite playing alongside the Brazilian on 41 occasions between 2007 and 2009.

Despite what he was able to muster for Die Werderaner – including 16 strikes and 54 assists – his absence is due to showing off a tattoo, which features a grey wolf and a flag with three crescent moons, per GOAL via German publication Bild.

As alluded to, the symbols are linked to far-right groups who promote anti-semitism, far-right extremism and ultra-nationalism. As reported by Bild, a club spokesperson said that Ozil’s ‘recent actions’ are the reasoning behind his snub.

We have agreed with Diego not to invite Mesut due to his recent actions, which do not represent the club's values.

The Grey Wolves group – which are banned in France and Austria – are a controversial Turkish far-right movement, who were linked with several high-profile crimes, including the attempted assassination of Pope John Paul II in 1981, per The Sun.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ozil, behind Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, is the second-fastest player to reach 50 Premier League assists – it took him 141 games for Arsenal.

Merih Demiral, who plays for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli, was banned from playing in two matches during Turkey’s Euro 2024 campaign – by competition organisers, UEFA – after his “Grey Wolf” celebration breached the ‘basic rules of decent conduct’.

Diego and Ozil, who is widely regarded as one of the best passers in football history, played alongside each other at the Weser Stadium before the latter struck a move to Real Madrid in 2010 – but an agreement has been made to keep him away from the event.

Elsewhere, amid keeping in such great kettle during his post-retirement regime, Ozil has remained in Turkey (where he finished his career with Istanbul Basaksehir) and has turned his hand to politics, working with Turkey’s AK Party, to keep himself busy.