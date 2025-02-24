Mesut Ozil was one of the most technically gifted footballers of his generation. The former Arsenal man was a maverick on the pitch and there are few players in the history of the sport who could pass a ball quite like he could. Whether it was for the Gunners, Werder Bremen or Real Madrid, he was a creative force to be reckoned with.

The last few years of his career were a mixed bag, though, and after playing just four games for Istanbul Başakşehir during the 2022/23 campaign, he decided to hang up his boots in March 2023. He stepped away from football as a result and these days, he's chosen to try his hand in a very different career.

Mesut Ozil's Playing Career

He shone for multiple top teams

Having broken through at Schalke 04 in 2006, Ozil quickly made a name for himself as one of the most promising young attacking midfielders in football and earned a move to Werder Bremen in 2008. It was with the Bundesliga side that he took things to another level and after just two years at Weserstadion, he was snapped up by one of the biggest football teams in the world, Real Madrid.

His potential was realised with Los Blancos and he became one of the top midfielders on the planet during his stay in Spain. Across three years at the Santiago Bernabeu, he impressed and even usurped Kaka in the starting lineup following an injury to the legendary Brazilian. He won a La Liga title during his run with Madrid and played 159 times with the club, recording 108 goal contributions along the way. His final season in Spain saw him finish with 25 assists, an astonishing return that demonstrated how incredible he was creatively.

Shortly after, he joined Arsenal in 2013 and embarked on the strongest run of his career. He quickly became a hero to the Emirates faithful and while he was shining for the Gunners, he was also enjoying great success with the German national team, winning the 2014 World Cup. He wound up spending eight years in north London, playing just over 250 games for Arsenal and adding three FA Cups to his trophy cabinet. He wasn't short of controversy, though, and after falling out of favour with the team, he was excluded from the Premier League squad and eventually released. He spent the last few years of his career in Turkey with Fenerbahce and Başakşehir before calling it a day.

Ozil's New Career

He's moved into politics in Turkey

After finishing his football career in Turkey, Ozil remained in the country and has now turned his focus to working in politics there. As the son of Turkish immigrants, he has ties to the country and according to a report from the Mirror, he has decided to become a politician there. The former midfielder is working with Turkey's AK Party, following in the footsteps of his close friend, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the process.

Erdogan is currently the president of Turkey and has been representing the AK Party in the role since 2014. He acted as the best man at Ozil's wedding in 2019 and the two are very close, something which has led to criticism for the 36-year-old. The AK Party has been ruling Turkey since 2002 and during a recent election, Erdogan maintained his place as president and Ozil was voted in as one of the 39 new appointees on the board. It's not just his career that's very different either.

Ozil's New Physique

The former pro has bulked up

Throughout his career, Ozil was a slim figure, but following his retirement, he's spent a lot of his time in the gym. As a result, he's transformed into a bulking figure and looks unrecognisable. He's put on quite a lot of muscle and is worlds away from the smaller star that used to terrorise teams on the football pitch.

He wasn't the strongest footballer and was muscled off of the ball on more than one occasion, but it's hard to imagine that would be the case now. Ozil has shared images on social media of his process in the gym and his transformation has been very impressive.

