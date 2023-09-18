Highlights Mesut Ozil has revealed his dream team for the 2023/2024 Champions League, featuring top players from the Premier League and around Europe.

The Champions League has always been one of the most elite football competitions ever. Only a select few top European teams get a chance to play in the tournament every year, and this time it is the same as well. The 2023/2024 version of the competitions returns this week, and last year's winners Manchester City are among the favourites to win the trophy once again.

As the iconic Champions League anthem hits our television screens and stadiums this week, 34-year-old Germany footballer Mesut Ozil has revealed his dream team ahead of the opening fixtures on Tuesday night. The former Real Madrid and Arsenal midfielder recently took to X to name his dream team for the 2023-24 Champions League, and there are some interesting picks, including four from the Premier League.

The German international had been a regular player in the Champions League during his tenure with Madrid and Arsenal, and knows the level of prestige the UCL holds. Despite never winning the trophy himself, Ozil maintained an illustrious career throughout, and this is evident from his football achievements. Recently, he laid out his best playing 11 for the competition, and we're now going to take a look at it!

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

The 37-year-old German goalkeeper is still far away from the dusk of his career. Captain of Bayern Munich, Neuer still has a lot of gas left in his tank, and can be a deciding factor for any team he plays. Although, despite a not-so-celebrated 2022/2023 season, Neuer found himself entering Ozil’s dream team for this year’s UCL. The German 'keeper played a total of three matches in the UCL last year, spanning over 282 minutes. He was involved in 106 passes throughout these three games and had an average rating of 6.89.

Defence: Rúben Dias, Sergio Ramos, Antonio Rudiger

Manchester City and Portuguese defender Rúben Dias is one of the most deserving names on Ozil's team sheet, and has earned his spot there. The 26-year-old was a vital part of Manchester City’s winning squad last season. Dias played a total of 11 games, while scoring one goal. The 26-year-old had a successful tackle rate of 90% as well, with just two yellow cards conceded throughout the season. Dias can be a strong force for this team, providing a wall at the back, and his inclusion will only help the squad overall.

Former Real Madrid captain and multiple-time UEFA Champions League winner Sergio Ramos is one of the most experienced names in Ozil’s squad. The current Sevilla player is a major threat to his opponents. His aggressive style of play paired with his intimidating nature, can prove to be a major boost for his squad. Ramos represented PSG last year in the UCL, and played ‌eight matches.

As for Rudiger, he won the 2020-21 UCL with his former club Chelsea, and the 2022 UEFA Super Cup with Real Madrid. The German footballer is a major force to be reckoned with, and his defensive skills can testify to that. Rudiger played a total of six matches in the UCL last season and maintained an average rating of 6.29.

Midfield: Eduardo Camavinga, Rodri, Ivan Rakitic, Bukayo Saka, Leroy Sané

Eduardo Camavinga is an upcoming superstar in the world of football. A 2022 FIFA World Cup runner-up and a 2021-22 UEFA Champions League winner, the Frenchman has already entered the big stage. The number 12 for Real Madrid represented the Los Blancos seven times last season in the UCL and averaged a rating of 6.03.

Spanish footballer Rodri became a legend for Manchester City after his goal against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final last season. At only 27 years of age, he already has a hugely celebrated career. The Spanish midfielder played 11 games for Man City last season in the UCL and averaged a rating of 6.63. With two goals and one red card, Rodri has rightfully found himself in the German legend’s elite dream team.

Next up is the 35-year-old Croatian footballer Ivan Rakitic, who is another creative player in the side. A former Champions League winner with Barcelona in 2014-15, Rakitic brings with him a bag full of experience. Coming fresh off the victory in the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League, the midfielder averaged a rating of 7.05 in the tournament, with two assists and two yellow cards.

Another German in the squad, Leroy Sané is an extremely bright footballer. At 27 years old, the winger has been an effective part in all of his squads. A former Manchester City player, and currently representing Bayern Munich, Sane is yet to win the UCL. However, last season, the number 10 for Bayern Munich averaged an impressive 7.22 for his team in the seven games that he played in the tournament. With four goals and one assist last season, Sane has found himself in the dream team.

One of the most promising names on the list is Bukayo Saka. This young English lad already has impressed both his critics and fans, and has a long and successful career ahead of himself. The Gunners finished runners-up in the Premier League last season, narrowly missing out on the title in the process, and earned a UCL spot for themselves. Saka scored ‌15 goals and 11 assists and earned a spot in Ozil’s team. Just imagine if those two played together at the Emirates...

Attack: Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland

The French star with several trophies and a FIFA World Cup already to his name, Mbappe has already registered himself as one of football’s biggest stars. The 24-year-old has an extremely illustrious career for such a young age, and averaged a massive rating of 8.10 in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. The number 7 for PSG finished last year’s campaign in the UCL with seven goals and three assists. His impressive numbers booked him a spot in Ozil’s team alongside another superstar of the current generation.

Mesut Ozil's 2023/2024 Champions League dream team Club GK - Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich CB - Rúben Dias Manchester City CB - Sergio Ramos Sevilla CB - Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid CM - Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid CM - Rodri Manchester City CM - Ivan Rakitic Sevilla RM - Bukayo Saka Arsenal LM - Leroy Sane Bayern Munich ST - Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain ST - Erling Haaland Manchester City

The Nordic forward is arguably one of the next big things in football. A crucial part of Man City’s success last season, Haaland is deserving of the spot in Ozil’s squad. The 23-year-old scored 12 goals for Man City in the UCL last season with one assist. The number 9 finished off the season with an average rating of 8.11 and the UCL trophy. Extremely talented, Haaland is a brutal force to be reckoned with at the front of the lineup.