Is Mesut Ozil an Arsenal great?

Some will say yes, others will sway towards no.

At times during his career in English football, the German was a creative force to be reckoned with.

Ozil holds the record for most chances created in a single Premier League season, recording an enormous 146 in the 2015/16 campaign.

But while some of the numbers from his Arsenal days are mighty impressive, there will always be a school of thought that Ozil didn't hit the heights expected of him.

When the World Cup winner joined the north London club from Real Madrid, excitement at the Emirates Stadium was palpable.

After years of frugality, Arsenal were splashing out over £40 million on a truly world-class operator.

And the scenes on Sky Sports News when the Ozil deal was announced on deadline day certainly reflected the aforementioned excitement.

The carnage seen on the live broadcast will almost certainly never be repeated, as fans are now not allowed to be present when transfers are announced.

Let's relive the Ozil-mania witnessed on Sky Sports News back in 2013...

Video: The TV scenes when Arsenal signed Ozil from Real Madrid

Those were the days, eh?

Now the chaos surrounding a transfer is seen only through posts on social media, which is a bit of a shame really.

One of the other iconic clips surrounding the Ozil deal features legendary Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger.

After his side beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the derby, the Frenchman gave a marvellous interview, which featured a now famous smirk.

Check it out...

Video: Wenger's interview just before Arsenal signed Ozil

Yeah, Arsene knew EXACTLY what he was doing.

How many goals and assists did Ozil get in an Arsenal shirt?

In his seven-and-a-half years at Arsenal, Ozil played 254 games across all competitions.

Per Transfermarkt, the 34-year-old scored 44 goals and assisted a further 79 in that time.

Ozil's most fruitful season in terms of output came in 2015/16, which as we previously mentioned was the year he created chances like a man possessed.

The German finished the Premier League campaign with six goals and 19 (yes, NINETEEN) assists from 35 appearances.

At his very best, the guy was unplayable and it's just a shame that consitency eluded him at times.