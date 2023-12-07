Highlights The Green Bay Packers are exceeding expectations in the 2023 season, with quarterback Jordan Love proving he can be a franchise quarterback.

Sitting and learning has been beneficial for Love, as it has been for successful quarterbacks in the past like Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

Coach LaFleur's adjustments, such as utilizing play action and allowing Love to throw downfield more often, have led to improved performance.

This was supposed to be a transition year for the Green Bay Packers. The team traded away legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers and would be breaking in Jordan Love. The team also plays in a tough division. Little was expected of the Chicago Bears, but the Minnesota Vikings finished 13-4 last season with a healthy Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson, and the Detroit Lions were ascending.

Things were bleak when the team started 2-5, and it looked like this would be an audition year for Love. But the team has roared back to win four of its last five games while beating a few top teams like the Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. Even better, Love looks a lot like a franchise quarterback, and coach Matt LaFleur has helped him get there.

Related Mitchell Trubisky can lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs Pittsburgh Steelers starting QB Kenny Pickett will be out 2-4 weeks, but backup Mitchell Trubisky can still lead the team to the playoffs.

The Packers drafted Jordan Love in the 1st Round

Green Bay selected Jordan Love despite employing Aaron Rodgers

The smartest teams in the league always want to be developing a quarterback. Whether this QB is the team's backup or a practice squad player, they can act either as a hedge against injury or a future trading chip. Just because a team has a franchise quarterback doesn't mean something catastrophic can't happen.

In 2020, the Green Bay Packers heavily scouted Jordan Love, a quarterback from Utah State. While they were intrigued by many aspects of Love's game, he was a prospect who needed some seasoning. The team traded up to select him 26th overall, the plan being to have him back up Aaron Rodgers.

Jordan Love had the opportunity to sit and learn the system

Love is benefiting from the same early career arc as Rodgers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

For many years, NFL teams preferred to break in their young quarterbacks slowly, ideally giving them a year to get used to the film study the NFL requires and the speed of the league's defensive players. Today, it is quite uncommon for first-round picks to sit for a full year before getting a chance to start.

There are some strong examples of quarterbacks who had to sit for a year before becoming successful. Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback Love replaced, is one of the most obvious cases. Patrick Mahomes is another. The best quarterback in the league right now spent his first season with the Kansas City Chiefs backing up Alex Smith.

Love was also fortunate to end up with a coach who ran a Mike Shanahan-style offense. The offensive system is run by many of the most successful teams in the NFL. It is also known to be especially quarterback-friendly, using a strong zone-running scheme that sets up chunk plays in the passing game.

During Love's time as a Packer, he has had two offensive coordinators, Nathaniel Hackett and Adam Stenavich. However, he has run the same system under Matt LaFleur the entire time. Considering that some young quarterbacks are on their second or third offensive system by this point in their careers, that continuity is valuable. Baker Mayfield, for example, has had eight different head coaches in his first six years in the league, and he has suffered for it.

Jordan Love Vs. Eagles Week 12 Comp. Pct. 66.6 Yards 114 TDs 1 Passer Rating 146.8

Love also had the opportunity to play in four games last season. He acquitted himself well against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 of 2022, replacing an injured Rodgers. Love completed 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. This performance against a Super Bowl-bound team helped the Packers decide to go with him for 2023.

Packers got off to a rough start in 2023

Prospects looked bleak for Love and company after a 2-5 start

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY

The first two starts of Jordan Love's career went quite well for him, as he threw for six touchdowns and no interceptions in a win against the Chicago Bears and a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Things got much worse in the following weeks.

Jordan Love Weeks 1-7 Weeks 8-12 CMP % 58.0 66.0 YPG 213.1 274.8 TD 11 11 INT 8 2 YPA 6.3 7.8

Love wasn't terrible in Weeks 1-7, but his performance was certainly below average. The Packers QB completed less than 60% of his passes, and his 58 completion rate was the worst in the league at the time. He also had an issue with turnovers, throwing eight interceptions and losing three fumbles while tossing just 11 touchdowns.

The quarterback also wasn't throwing the ball downfield enough. A good benchmark for modern quarterbacks is 7.0 yards per attempt. Love began the season well below that line, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt in his first seven games.

Love was especially bad in Week 5's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. In that contest, he only completed 16 of his 30 passes for 182 yards. He failed to throw a touchdown pass and tallied three interceptions as the Packers fell 17-13.

Matt LaFleur has adapted his offensive game plan

Green Bay's coach has tailored the offensive game plan around Love's strengths

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Coach LaFleur went back to the drawing board after that rocky start, and the two changes he's made have had a huge impact on the young quarterback. The team has used play action regularly to open things up for Love and the offense. In Week 11's win vs. the Lions, Love was 10 for 13 passing off play action for 105 yards and a touchdown. In Week 12's win vs. the Chiefs, the quarterback was 12 for 15 off play action for 136 yards and a touchdown.

In addition to creating easier completions through play action, coach LaFleur is also letting Love throw the ball down the field more often. After only averaging 6.3 YPA over the first seven games, Love has averaged 7.8 YPA over the last five.

The young signal-caller is also getting the ball in the end zone while limiting his turnovers. In Weeks 1-7, Love had 11 touchdown passes against eight picks. Over the last five, he has 11 more touchdown passes but only two interceptions. While he does have six fumbles on the year, he has yet to lose one to the opponent.

The best coaches in the league can adapt their systems to a quarterback's strengths and weaknesses, and that's just what's happened in Wisconsin. LaFleur has been able to get Love back on track by leaning on play action and deeper route concepts. Love has certainly noticed how the staff has started to mold the system around him and his teammates:

The same thing that goes for us, goes for them. I think they’re getting a lot more comfortable understanding what exactly we need to do, who we need to put in certain position, and they’re doing a great job throughout the week putting us in these awesome positions to go out there and execute and get guys open. They’ve been doing an awesome job.

The quarterback has also been helped by the emergence of other youngsters like Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Luke Muskgrave, as well as an offensive line with the seventh-lowest sack percentage (5.5). After upset wins against the Lions and Chiefs, the Packers are back in the playoff race and present a scary challenge for anyone in the NFL right now.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.