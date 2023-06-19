Former NBA player Metta Sandiford-Artest praised late NBA commissioner David Stern in hindsight for the way his punishment for the 2004 brawl nicknamed ‘Malice at the Palace’ was handled, says NBA writer Mark Medina.

The former player, who was once known as Metta World-Peace, went from being given the largest non-drug related suspension in NBA history to completely revamping his image, earning the NBA’s citizenship award in 2011.

NBA 2004 - Malice at the Palace

Coming off the back of a 2003-04 season where Sandiford-Artest won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, and made his first All-Star appearance, he was hoping to elevate his career further.

However, during a regular season game in November 2004 between the Indiana Pacers and the reigning NBA-champions, the Detroit Pistons, things took a dark turn late in the 4th quarter.

After a hard foul on Ben Wallace by Sandiford-Artest, which led to a coming together of the two sets of players, one Pistons fan took offense and launched a cup in the direction of Sandiford-Artest’s face. A violent reaction saw the Pacer seek out the fan in the stands, turning into a ferocious brawl between players and spectators which lasted several minutes.

In what was labeled by Boston Globe reporter Bob Ryan, via ESPN as “the single ugliest incident of its type” in NBA history, and former Philadelphia Inquirer reporter, Stephen A. Smith supporting this statement by calling the brawl “the most disgraceful in league history”, the punishment for the players involved needed to be severe.

Sandiford-Artest’s punishment from the late NBA commissioner David Stern saw him suspended for 73 regular season games and 13 playoff games, losing over $5 million in salary during that period. A total of nine players were given suspensions for their role in the brawl.

At the time of the incident, NY Daily News reporter Mike Lupica labeled the response from the commissioner as being his career “defining moment” amid contrasting opinions in the basketball world over Stern’s legacy as commissioner, with Bob Kravitz, formerly of the Indianapolis Star, believing Stern had no choice in the punishments he gave out if he wanted to “salvage the dignity” of the NBA.

Almost 20 years on since the game-changing brawl, Sandiford-Artest now sees the punishment a little differently.

What did Mark Medina say about Metta Sandiford-Artest?

Despite the negative reputation Sandiford-Artest had earned early on in his career, Medina talked of the tremendous effort the former player made to rebuild his image.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “What is interesting post-aftermath of ‘Malice in the Palace’ was when he was with the Lakers, he did a lot of things to really rehabilitate his image. He also changed his behavior to channel that really dark incident into something really good.”

“In hindsight, he felt like David Stern handled that punishment great. Initially, when it happened, he had some internal feelings about David Stern. While he certainly takes responsibility, and understands that he played a large role into reacting to a fan throwing a drink at him, he felt like he was set out to be an example.”

“But to Metta’s tremendous credit, he publicly made amends with the fan that threw a drink at him where they actually have become friends, and they've gotten together from time to time.”

“As it pertains to the league and David Stern, he really feels like he handled it the right way. He even told me that he had some private conversations with David Stern after the fact. He felt like that direct, candid feedback, really made him feel more contrite for what he did, and also feel more appreciative of the support that he provided him afterwards.”

Metta Sandiford-Artest turnaround

After short tenures with the Sacramento Kings and the Houston Rockets, it was the New Yorker’s move to the L.A. Lakers where he enjoyed one of his most successful seasons both on and off the court.

Joining the Lakers in the 2009 offseason in a 5-year, $33 million deal, Sandiford-Artest averaged 11.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG and 3.0 APG during his first season, and was an integral part of a Lakers squad who won the second of their back-to-back titles in 2010. Most notably, he put up 20 points in Game 7 of the NBA Finals vs arch-rivals the Boston Celtics, hitting the final made field-goal of the game to cement the Lakers’ 16th franchise title.

Since then, he has become an advocate relating to those suffering from mental-health issues, and even auctioned off his NBA championship-ring, donating the proceeds to mental-health charities worldwide.

Nowadays, according to The Guardian, the former NBA player spends his time traveling the country educating young people on mental health challenges, something with which he was struggling with during his NBA career, providing them with the necessary coping techniques to live a healthier life.

With all the work off-the-court he did during the latter years of his career and post-retirement, the player who was once known for his on-court antics, which earned multiple suspensions, flipped his media image completely upside-down and has since used his platform to go out and help the next generation. What a remarkable turnaround.