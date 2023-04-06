A Mexican referee has been given a hefty ban after flooring a player in a Liga MX match on the weekend.

Fernando Hernandez was in charge for the match between Club America and Leon at Aztec Stadium on Sunday.

Hernandez issued six yellow cards in the final 25 minutes - the first of which was given to Leon's Jaine Barreiro.

Lucas Romero was not happy with the referee's decision to give his teammate a yellow card.

The Argentine got right in Hernandez's face as he made his feelings about the decision known.

Hernandez did not take too kindly to Romero's actions and lashed out.

He kneed Romero in what appeared to be the groin region. Romero immediately fell to the ground in pain.

VIDEO: Referee floors Lucas Romero in Club America vs Leon

Romero eventually got back to his feet and was able to finish the game.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with former Arsenal winger Joel Campbell netting a 94th minute equaliser for the away side.

Fernando Hernandez given hefty ban after flooring Lucas Romero

The Liga MX disciplinary body reviewed the incident and have now given Hernandez a hefty ban.

He has been suspended for 12 games for 'violent conduct', a ban described by the Mirror as: 'one of the longest referee bans in professional football history'.

Romero has been handed a two-match ban for his role in the incident.

Fernando Hernandez apologises after kneeing Lucas Romero

"To the fans and public in general, I offer an apology, as well as to Romero, for my reaction," Hernandez said, per the BBC.

"I would never attack him or any other player. I am aware of this and I will abide by the decision of the Disciplinary Commission."

Romero, meanwhile, defended the referee.

He said: "Obviously [referees] are human beings, many times they can make mistakes and those mistakes end up developing what happened, a lot of misunderstandings."

Leon and Club America are positioned in third and fourth respectively in the Liga MX and are seperated by just one point.