There is a new feel these days to matches between the men's national teams of Mexico and Canada thanks to Canada's rise as a new force to be reckoned with on the North American scene. On Tuesday they go head-to-head at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas with the winner laying temporary claim to being the top dog in the CONCACAF region given the USA's recent struggles.

Canada inflicted the USA's third straight loss with a 2-1 win on Saturday in Kansas City, while Mexico took care of 94th-ranked New Zealand 3-0. Both showed high-energy, aggressive styles, adding intrigue to their showdown in Texas.

Both Canada and Mexico are buoyed by new managers, though Canada boss Jesse Marsch has had a few more games under his belt, as well as a fourth-place Copa América finish since being hired in May. Javier Aguirre was brought back in August for a third stint with Mexico's senior team after El Tri's group stage elimination in the same Copa América.

Both nations are 2026 World Cup co-hosts with the USA, and are using these matches to ready their teams for what they will hope to be historic runs in that tournament on their home soil. For that reason, we should see some new faces for both teams compared to the lineups that took the field last Saturday as both managers seek to get a feel for their respective player pools.

Mexico vs Canada Lineups

Aguirre announces changes to El Tri lineup in Arlington

A day before the match against Canada, Mexico's Javier Aguirre detailed four changes he's making to his lineup, two as a precautionary move due to injuries, one forced change because of an impending player transfer, and a switch at goalkeeper.

Club America's Luis Malagon will get a chance to impress, taking the place of Chivas Guadalajara's Raul Rangel, who got the shutout against New Zealand on Saturday. One of the starting center backs from that game, Cesar Montes, has to leave camp to finalize his transfer from Spanish club UD Almeria to Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow, ceding his place in the starting XI to Monterrey defender Victor "Toro" Guzman.

There are two other changes that Aguirre called precautionary because of knocks picked up by starters against New Zealand. Left winger Julian Quinones came out of that match, while central midfielder Luis Chavez felt something toward the end of the match. Aguirre isn't taking any risks, replacing them with Pumas UNAM electric Cesar Huerta and Cruz Azul center midfielder Erik Lira.

That's not to say that other changes aren't possible as well. There's been chatter about old reliable Henry Martin starting at center forward for under-pressure Santi Gimenez, while Bournemouth's Julian Araujo could be preferred over Israel Reyes at right back to keep pace with the speedy left-sided players for Canada (Alphonso Davies and Jacob Shaffelburg).

Mexico Lineup Projection (4-2-3-1, left to right): Luis Malagon (GK) — Jesus Gallardo, Johan Vasquez, Victor "Toro" Guzman, Israel Reyes — Erik Lira, Luis Romo — Cesar Huerta, Orbelin Pineda, Roberto "Piojo" Alvarado — Santi Gimenez

Luis Malagon (GK) — Jesus Gallardo, Johan Vasquez, Victor "Toro" Guzman, Israel Reyes — Erik Lira, Luis Romo — Cesar Huerta, Orbelin Pineda, Roberto "Piojo" Alvarado — Santi Gimenez Bench (14): Raul "Tala" Rangel (GK), Alex Padilla (GK), Julian Araujo, Alan Mozo, Jesus Angulo, Luis Chavez, Fidel Ambriz, Carlos Rodriguez, Sebastian Cordova, Julian Quinones, Diego Lainez, Marcelo Flores, Henry Martin, Guillermo Martinez

Canada Roster vs Mexico

Jesse Marsch has one forced change and the potential for others

Canada starting right back Alistair Johnston, who came off injured 25 minutes into the match against the USA, was permanently replaced in the squad by Sam Adekugbe, who is back in the fold after he was initially replaced due to an injury of his own. Richie Laryea came on for Johnston against the USA, and he is likely to play there once more.

Marsch also promised in his pregame press conference that he would bring new players to the starting lineup in his continued effort to broaden the player pool. That could mean a first cap for Hajduk Split's 21-year-old midfielder Niko Sigur, who just celebrated his birthday on the eve of the match. This move would raise some eyebrows given a first cap against Mexico does not make for the easiest debut for a player.

It would also make sense if Kamal Miller or Joel Waterman filled in for one of the two starting centerbacks Moise Bombito and Derek Cornelius.

Canada Lineup Projection (4-4-2, left to right): Maxime Crepeau (GK) — Alphonso Davies, Derek Cornelius, Moise Bombito, Richie Laryea — Jacob Shaffelburg, Mathieu Choiniere, Stephen Eustaquio, Ali Ahmed — Jonathan David, Cyle Larin

Maxime Crepeau (GK) — Alphonso Davies, Derek Cornelius, Moise Bombito, Richie Laryea — Jacob Shaffelburg, Mathieu Choiniere, Stephen Eustaquio, Ali Ahmed — Jonathan David, Cyle Larin Bench (12): Dayne St. Clair (GK), Jonathan Sirois (GK), Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman, Sam Adekugbe, Jonathan Osorio, Niko Sigur, Nathan Saliba, Liam Millar, Stephen Afrifa, Tani Oluwaseyi, Jacen Russell-Rowe

SAM ADEKUGBE is BACK (again) 😎 Here's why the #VWFC star's return to the #CanMNT fold is such a boost for the team's morale 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/gaQXVNqxwk — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) September 9, 2024