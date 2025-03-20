Concacaf giants Mexico Football and Canada Football will renew their rivalry this week when they face off in the Nations League semifinal in California on Thursday.

A spot in Sunday's final is on the line, with the winner set to meet either the United States or Panama in the championship game. The loser of this game will participate in the third-place match earlier that day.

The United States has won the Concacaf Nations League on all three occasions since its inception in 2021, defeating Mexico (twice) and Canada in the finals.

Mexico advanced past Honduras by an aggregate score of 4-2 in the quarterfinals back in November, winning the second leg 4-0 at home after a shock 2-0 loss in San Pedro Sula.

El Tri has since defeated club sides Internacional and River Plate in hybrid friendlies in January.

Canada, meanwhile, eased past Suriname 4-0 on aggregate to set up their semifinal date with Mexico. Jesse Marsch's squad has not played a game since then, however.

Where to Watch Mexico vs Canada

REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

The Mexico vs Canada Concacaf Nations League semifinal game will be broadcast on Paramount+ and Univision (spanish) in the United States.

Viewers wishing to tune in from Canada can find the action on OneSoccer, which can be accessed via their website, or with a FuboTV subscription.

The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. SoFi Stadium is the home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, and can hold over 70,000 spectators.

When : Thursday, March 20 – 10:30PM ET / 7:30PM PT

: Thursday, March 20 – 10:30PM ET / 7:30PM PT Where : SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Where to watch in the United States : Paramount+, Univision (spanish)

: Paramount+, Univision (spanish) Where to watch in Canada: OneSoccer

Mexico vs Canada Betting Odds

Mexico to win: +150

Draw: +210

Canada to win: +170

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -116 / -110

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +300 / -450

Jonathan David first goalscorer: +500

Raul Jimenez anytime goalscorer: +220

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Canada Projected Starting Lineup vs Mexico

The CanMNT has been bolstered recently with the additions of strikers Daniel Jebbison and Promise David, who both committed to Canada last month.

Neither are expected to start over the solidified striking partnership of Jonathan David and Cyle Larin, but both will surely see some playing time before the end of the international window.

Ligue 1 duo Moise Bombito and Derek Cornelius will almost certainly patrol the middle of the defensive line, with FC Porto man Stephen Eustaquio just ahead as the single pivot.

Speedsters Tajon Buchanan and Jacob Shaffelburg will provide the width.

Canada predicted lineup (4-1-3-2): Dayne St. Clair (GK) – Alistair Johnston, Moise Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Alphonso Davies – Stephen Eustaquio –Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan Osorio, Jacob Shaffelburg – Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.

Mexico Projected Starting Lineup vs Canada

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Javier Aguirre will have to choose between Raul Jimenez and Santi Gimenez to lead the attacking line against Canada. Jimenez has been Mexico's starter for the better part of a decade, while Santi Gimenez is making his mark after a strong start to his career at AC Milan, scoring three goals and adding two assists in 10 appearances following a January move from Feyenoord.

Tijuana star Efrain Alvarez could get a start in a wide position, combining with Alexis Vega and Luis Romo.

West Ham United captain Edson Alvarez will patrol the midfield, while 21-year-old Copenhagen man Rodrigo Huescas could start at right-back.

Mexico predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Luis Malagon (GK) – Rodrigo Huescas, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo – Edson Alvarez, Carlos Rodriguez – Efrain Alvarez, Luis Romo, Alexis Vega – Raul Jimenez.