Mexico and Canada face off on Tuesday in an intriguing match between 2026 World Cup co-hosts who are seeking to build momentum in the lead-up to the event.

The No. 40-ranked Canadians are further along in that process with manager Jesse Marsch in his 10th game in charge. He has implemented a high-energy, pressing style of play which the players have picked up quickly, as demonstrated by their fourth-place finish at the 2024 Copa América and recent results, including a 0-0 draw against France.

Mexico are heading into just their second match under the guidance of new manager Javier Aguirre, who has taken over El Tri for the third time in his career, returning 14 years after his departure following the 2010 World Cup. His mission is to bring stability and results to a Mexico side that suffered an embarrassing group stage elimination in the summer's Copa América tournament.

Both sides are coming off victories on Saturday, though Canada's was more impressive, earning their first road win against the USA in 67 years with a 2-1 victory in which they outplayed the Americans for long stretches. Mexico did the same in a spirited 3-0 win over New Zealand, but it was an expected result since the Kiwis are not considered a soccer power, ranked 94th in the world.

Can the Canadians pull off another big result and claim the crown of top dog in CONCACAF? Or will Mexico reassert their dominance in the region under a manager who has international and European club experience like few around the world? Below we're digging into the odds, best bets and sharing a prediction.

Mexico vs Canada Betting Odds

El Tri are the favorites, but can the teams hit the over?

Predictably, Mexico are the favorites to win the match (+110), but what's interesting is that despite Canada's aggressive style of play, the betting market does not see the game going over 2.5 total goals.

Mexico to win: +110

+110 Draw: +220

+220 Canada: +210

+210 Over/Under 2.5 total goals: +115 / -150

+115 / -150 Both Teams to Score (Yes / No): -110 / -125

-110 / -125 Spread (Asian Handicap): Mexico -0.25 (Canada +0.25)

Mexico -0.25 (Canada +0.25) Goal Line: 2.25 total goals

2.25 total goals Mexico Over 1.5 team goals: +125

+125 Canada Over 1.5 team goals: +225

In Canada's 2-1 victory over the USA there were a combined 3.01 expected goals (xG per FootyStats) and six big chances created (per SofaScore).

Mexico paced themselves against New Zealand, with just three big chances created in the match and a 1.64 xG for Mexico (New Zealand mustered 0.22 xG per FootyStats). But Mexico still finished with three goals scored, a testament to the quality of attacking players that Canada manager Jesse Marsch has already warned his team about.

Mexico vs Canada Prediction

In a match that should have chances, it comes down to finishing

Both teams will get their looks in this one, but Canada have a track record of not exactly being clinical with their opportunities and need more bites at the apple before converting.

Mexico have the skill to play through Canada's pressing and do damage in attack. All they need is a handful of chances, and they have four to five players who can finish, including players who come out of midfield to threaten in the box. They are also dangerous on set pieces. In the end, El Tri should find a way to edge past Canada in a tightly contested match.

Prediction: Mexico 2-1 Canada

Mexico vs Canada Betting Picks

Making the case for goals, since both teams can take risk

With this match being a friendly, there is little reason for Canada to dial back the pedal-to-the-metal approach they had against the USA.

There is more upside (another big win against a regional power) than downside for Canada to risk it, since there is no expectation for the Canadians to beat Mexico on three days' rest in the first place. So Marsch can be expected to go for it if Canada are tied or trailing, in an effort to keep building on this proactive mindset he's instilling in the team. He'd have every incentive to throw on his attack-minded subs, of which he has a few, to try to chase a draw or even a win.

That approach should lend itself to a game that is similar to what we saw between the USA and Canada, and Marsch himself (photo below) admitted that he anticipates this. But with Mexico's aggressiveness and quality in attack, they are also in a better position to capitalize on opportunities than the USA were.

Mexico Over 1.5 team goals: +125

Cesar Huerta is the most in-form winger in Mexico, and arguably the most in-form attacker on this Mexican team, and he is confirmed to start on Tuesday. He makes things happen, as do attacking midfielder Orbelin Pineda and winger Roberto "Piojo" Alvarado.

With red-hot Feyenoord center forward Santiago Gimenez desperate to also score for Mexico — his last goals for El Tri came in the summer of 2023, and yet he has four goals and two assists in four games so far for his Dutch club — and other dangerous attacking options available on the bench, Mexico should have the quality and ideas in attack to deliver at least two goals in this game.

Total goals 2.25: -105

Here's how this 2.25 bet works: Half the bet is placed on a goals total of "2" and the other half of the wager on a goals total of "2.5". So if the match sees three goals, both half-bets — or in other words, the entire bet — win. If there is just one goal, the entire bet (both halves) is a loser. But if there are two goals, half the bet loses (the "2.5 goals" portion) but the other half (the "2" goals total) is a push and a bettor gets half their stake back.

There is a scenario where Mexico go up by one or two goals and then shut it down, selectively taking opportunities on the break. That strategy could play out a couple of different ways as far as the goal total for the game is concerned.

If Mexico are in the lead and go into energy preservation mode with a focus on frustrating Canada, then a goals total of two or under is very possible. But Canada's incessant pressing approach and throwing numbers forward will invite (even compel) Mexico to attack the spaces that open up. Canada will leave the one-on-one emergency defending to the likes of Moise Bombito, Kamal Miller or Derek Cornelius, who were capable of disarming the U.S. threats for the majority of the previous match.

So no matter how the game unfolds, there should be chances through to the end of this game, and it's reasonable to expect similar xG and big chances numbers to the USA-Canada match.

Mexico -0.25 spread (Asian handicap): -108

This 0.25 spread bet works similarly to the one above. Half the bet is on Mexico -0.5 spread and the other half is on Mexico pick'em (or 0). The entire bet wins if Mexico win by a goal. But this bet comes with a little insurance that should the match finish in a draw, the bettor gets half the stake back (the half that would be a push at Mexico "0" or "Pick'em").

For the sake of comparing odds, the Mexico "draw no bet" is at -175 and Mexico to win on the moneyline is at +110. The -0.25 Asian handicap at -108 comes with insurance.

It'll be hard for Canada to keep Mexico off the board, even an El Tri side that is just getting its feet wet with a new manager and his staff. There's simply too much quality.