The Mexican national football team will travel to San Pedro Sula to take on Honduras in the first leg of a quarterfinal tie in the Concacaf Nations League on Friday.

Mexico enters the quarterfinals of the Nations League on a five-game unbeaten run, fresh off a 2-0 win over United States Soccer at Estadio Akron in October.

El Tri will be motivated to get to the final of the competition for the second consecutive year, falling to the USA in the final last March. The heartbreak continued into the summer, as the Mexicans failed to progress past the Group Stage of the 2024 Copa America.

Things are looking up under the tutelage of returning head coach Javier Aguirre, who is leading a renaissance of Mexican football.

Honduras' path to the quarterfinals has been less convincing, but Los Catrachos managed wins against Trinidad and Tobago, and French Guiana, as well as a draw with Jamaica, to book their ticket to the knockout stages.

Where to Watch Mexico vs Honduras

Date: Friday, November 15 - 9PM ET / 6PM PT

Friday, November 15 9PM ET / 6PM PT Location: Estadio Francisco Morazan - San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Estadio Francisco Morazan - San Pedro Sula, Honduras TV/Streaming: Univision, Fubo

Honduras Lineup vs Mexico

Expect Honduras boss Reinaldo Rueda to go with a lineup similar to the one he fielded in the draw with Jamaica last month.

Denil Maldonado and Luis Vega will surely make up the central defensive pairing, while current caps leader Bryan Acosta runs midifeld operations.

Anthony Lozano, who plays his club football in Mexico for Santos Laguna, should get the start at striker, joined by Jorge Benguche.

Honduras predicted lineup: Edrick Menjivar (GK) – Andy Najar, Denil Maldonado, Luis Vega, Joseph Rosales – Rigoberto Rivas, Kervin Arriaga, Bryan Acosta, Edwin Rodriguez – Anthony Lozano, Jorge Benguche.

Mexico Lineup vs Honduras

Aguirre is bringing a strong squad to Honduras, despite missing star forwards Hirving Lozano and Santiago Gimenez.

The Mexican coach can count on Raul Jimenez and his 34 goals for his country.

In midfield, national team legend Andres Guardado's retirement means that a spot has opened up next to Edson Alvarez, which is likely to be filled by Luis Romo.

Luis Malagon is preferred in net over Mexican icon Guillermo Ochoa, who at 39 is well into the twilight years of his career.

Mexico predicted lineup: Luis Malagon (GK) – Jorge Sanchez, Johan Vasquez, Cesar Montes, Jesus Angulo – Edson Alvarez, Luis Romo – Henry Martin, Orbelin Pineda, Cesar Huerta – Raul Jimenez.

Mexico vs Honduras Head-to-Head History

Mexico vs Honduras has historically been a lopsided affair, with El Tri dominating their Concacaf rivals, winning 29 out of 48 all-time meetings between the two nations.

Honduras has lost five of their last six against Mexico, but did manage a 2-0 win in the Nations League in November 2023 to break the trend.

Both teams have failed to score in the same game in their last seven meetings, with Mexico managing six clean sheets over that span.