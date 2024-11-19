Mexico Football faces an uphill battle in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals as they prepare for a decisive second leg against Honduras on Tuesday in Toluca.

Trailing 2-0 after a lackluster performance in Tegucigalpa, Javier Aguirre’s side must deliver a two-goal comeback to stay alive in the competition and avoid a shock elimination. It’s a daunting task for a team that finds itself in familiar territory, having suffered the same deficit in last year’s quarterfinal round.

The stakes extend beyond a spot in next spring’s Nations League semifinals. A place in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup is also on the line, as aggregate scores from the two matches will determine the outcome.

Mexico, with the backing of their home crowd, will rely on the away-goal rule as the first tiebreaker should they equalize the aggregate score. If the match remains level after that, extra time and potentially penalties will decide the series—a scenario Aguirre’s side will hope to avoid.

While Honduras has never won the Nations League, their third-place finish in 2021 underscores their ability to compete at this level. For Mexico, the pressure is even greater. Despite their rich soccer history, El Tri has twice come agonizingly close to lifting the trophy, finishing as runners-up in both 2021 and earlier this year in 2024.

The weight of expectations now rests heavily on a team that will need to balance attacking urgency with defensive discipline to overturn the deficit and keep their Nations League dreams alive.

Where to Watch Mexico vs Honduras

Date : Tuesday, November 19 - 9:30PM ET / 6:30PM PT

: Tuesday, November 19 - 9:30PM ET / 6:30PM PT Location : Estadio Nemesio Díez Riega - Toluca, Mexico

: Estadio Nemesio Díez Riega - Toluca, Mexico TV/Streaming (USA) : Únivision/FuboTV

: Únivision/FuboTV TV/Streaming (Mexico/Honduras ): TUDN, Televisa, Canal 5

): TUDN, Televisa, Canal 5 Streaming: CONCACAF GO, CONCACAF YouTube

Honduras Projected Lineup vs Mexico

Honduras enters Tuesday’s second leg in Toluca riding a wave of confidence, unbeaten in their last three Nations League matches and posting clean sheets in their previous two outings.

Reinaldo Rueda’s squad, however, knows all too well how quickly fortunes can change against El Tri. A year ago, in a similar position, the Hondurans let their composure slip, conceding a stoppage-time equalizer in leg two before faltering in the penalty shootout.

This time, La Bicolor has a clear path to the semifinals. Avoiding a two-goal defeat would secure their first trip to the Nations League final four since 2020, when they finished third. Yet, history offers little solace for Honduras. It has been over a decade since their last victory on Mexican soil—a 2-1 win in September 2013—and they’ve failed to score in their last nine visits, escaping defeat just twice.

For Rueda and his players, Tuesday represents a rare opportunity to rewrite their story against a perennial powerhouse. A disciplined performance could not only book their place in the semifinals but also break a streak of futility that has long defined their trips to Mexico. The question now is whether Honduras can hold their nerve and finish the job they started in Tegucigalpa.

Honduras Predicted Lineup: Edrick Menjívar (GK) – Andy Najar, Denil Maldonado, Luis Vega, Joseph Rosales – Rigoberto Rivas, Deybi Flores, Alexander López, Edwin Rodriguez - Jorge Álvarez, Jorge Benguché.

Mexico Projected Lineup vs Honduras

Mexico stands on the brink of history—or heartbreak—as they chase a fourth consecutive semifinal appearance in the Concacaf Nations League. The Final Four, slated for March 2025 in Inglewood, California, remains within reach, but El Tri must overcome a two-goal deficit against Honduras in Toluca on Sunday. The scenario is all too familiar, echoing last year’s quarterfinal tie, where Mexico also found themselves trailing by two goals after the first leg.

Despite the daunting task ahead, Mexico can draw confidence from their impeccable Nations League record on home soil. In their only previous tournament match in Toluca, they rallied to defeat Bermuda 2-1, showcasing the resilience that has defined their regional dominance.

El Tri has not missed the semifinal stage of a CONCACAF competition since their quarterfinal exit in the 2005 Gold Cup, a streak they will fight to preserve in this pivotal second leg.

During game one of the series, head coach Javier Aguirre made adjustments in pursuit of a turnaround, introducing experienced names like Guillermo Ochoa, Israel Reyes, Luis Chavez, and Julian Quinones to his starting lineup.

These changes came at the expense of Luis Malagon, Johan Vasquez, Andres Guardado, and Roberto Alvarado, signaling a shift toward firepower and leadership for the must-win encounter.

Meanwhile, Raul Jimenez, still sitting on 34 goals for the national team, has the chance to surpass Carlos Hermosillo and claim sole possession of fifth place in Mexico’s all-time scoring charts—a milestone that would be all the sweeter if it comes during a comeback.

Mexico predicted lineup: Luis Malagón (GK) – Jorge Sanchez, Israel Reyes, César Montes, Jesús Gallardo - Edson Álvarez, Luis Romo - Alexis Vega, Raúl Jiménez, César Huerta - Ángel Sepulveda

Mexico Must Find a Way Forward

There was a time when Mexico stood unchallenged as the giant of CONCACAF, a team whose passionate traveling supporters transformed the grandest stadiums in North America into vibrant seas of green, white, and red.

But that once-unshakable bond between the nation and its beloved El Tri has frayed, worn thin by a string of failures on the world’s biggest stages. For a country so deeply entwined with the game, repeated defeats and humiliating exits in international competitions have left a bitter taste.

Mexico National Team Last 10 Competitive Matches Date Opponent Home or Away Result Nov 15, 2024 Honduras Away Loss (2-0) June 30, 2024 Ecuador Home Draw (0-0) June 26, 2024 Venezuela Away Loss (1-0) June 22, 2024 Jamaica Home Win (1-0) March 24, 2024 USA Home Loss (0-2) March 21, 2024 Panama Away Win (0-3) November 21, 2023 Honduras Home Win (4:2 on pens) November 17, 2023 Honduras Away Loss (2-0) June 18, 2023 Panama Away Win (0-1) June 15, 2023 USA Away Loss (3-0)

Javier Aguirre, now in his third stint at the helm, carries the weight of a restless nation. With a 2-1-1 record since returning, he has been tasked with steering a squad in flux, caught in the throes of a generational shift. The road ahead is daunting, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup looming and expectations escalating to critical levels.

Victory in Toluca is no longer just a goal; it has become a necessity. Anything less, and the fractures between El Tri and its once-adoring fans may deepen beyond repair.