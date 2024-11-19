Mexico Football are on the brink of a stunning elimination from the Concacaf Nations League. Their 2-0 loss to Honduras on Friday puts them just 90 minutes away from exiting the tournament in the quarterfinal stage, which would be a shocking result for the North American powerhouse.

With their backs against the wall, El Tri are sure to come out on the attack in the home leg, needing to both win and overturn their two-goal deficit at Toluca's Estadio Nemesio Díez. Despite a 51 place difference in the FIFA World Rankings, it won't be an easy outing for Mexico.

Insanity In the First Leg

Luis Palma's first-leg brace has Los Catrachos on the cusp of history, but not without controversy

Credit: Henry Romero-REUTERS

Luis Palma, a 24-year-old Celtic FC striker, has continued to impress for his national team. After coming off the bench in the second half, the winger bagged two goals in 19 minutes to give Honduras a memorable result. His second goal, in particular, was special. Picking the ball up just inside Mexico's half, Palma went on a mazy run before placing a low, curled effort perfectly into the bottom corner.

The San Pedro Sula crowd got out of hand after the cathartic win, though, and unfortunately the scenes turned rather ugly. Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre was hit by a can thrown from the stands, leaving the manager bloodied (although seemingly avoiding serious injury).

Concacaf has issued several disciplinary measures to Honduras. In addition to a fine, Concacaf has ruled that Honduras will play their next home match in official competition behind closed doors, while warning that further incidents will lead to even more severe punishment.

Where to Watch Mexico vs Honduras

Date : Tuesday, November 19 - 9:30PM ET / 6:30PM PT

: Tuesday, November 19 - 9:30PM ET / 6:30PM PT Location : Estadio Nemesio Díez Riega - Toluca, Mexico

: Estadio Nemesio Díez Riega - Toluca, Mexico TV/Streaming (USA) : Únivision/FuboTV

: Únivision/FuboTV TV/Streaming (Mexico/Honduras ): TUDN, Televisa, Canal 5

): TUDN, Televisa, Canal 5 Streaming: CONCACAF GO, CONCACAF YouTube

Mexico vs Honduras Odds

El Tri need a multi-goal win at home to advance

Their shock 2-0 loss in the first leg puts El Tri behind the eight ball in this crucial second leg encounter. However, they're still the clear favorites to advance, even heading into the match at a deficit.

The two sides have played 23 times since 2007. Mexico have won 12 of those, but Honduras have won two of their last three meetings, including a 2-0 win in the home leg of their last Concacaf Nations League meeting in 2023. Mexico won the return leg 2-0 and eventually advanced via a penalty shootout, potentially foreshadowing things to come on Tuesday night.

Mexico to win: -330

-330 Draw: +430

+430 Honduras : +800

: +800 Over/Under 2.5 Total Goals: -127 / -106

-127 / -106 Henry Martín anytime scorer : -135

: -135 Julian Quiñones anytime scorer: +130

Odds courtesy of Fanduel.

Mexico vs Honduras Projected Lineups

Honduras will likely field the same lineup that defeated Mexico in Tegucigalpa on Friday, with Alexander Lopez pulling the strings behind strike pair Jorge Alvarez and Jorge Benguche.

Mexico will rely on Fulham striker Raul Jimenez to rise to the occasion and add to his 34 goals for his country as his side looks to stave off elimination.

Honduras Predicted Lineup: Edrick Menjívar (GK) – Andy Najar, Denil Maldonado, Luis Vega, Joseph Rosales – Rigoberto Rivas, Deybi Flores, Alexander López, Edwin Rodriguez – Jorge Álvarez, Jorge Benguché.

Mexico predicted lineup: Luis Malagón (GK) – Jorge Sanchez, Israel Reyes, César Montes, Jesús Gallardo – Edson Álvarez, Luis Romo – Alexis Vega, Raúl Jiménez, César Huerta – Ángel Sepulveda.

Mexico vs Honduras Prediction

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Expect Mexico to play with a heightened sense of urgency from the get-go, as the passionate — and often rowdy — Mexican fans will be in full voice even before kick-off.

Aguirre's men should feed off the energy from the stands and get out to an early lead. I suspect they'll have trouble scoring more than two goals, however, and might have to settle for a penalty shootout after holding a 2-0 lead (2-2 aggregate) after the full 90 minutes.

El Tri will come through in penalties, booking their ticket to the semifinals in the exact same manner as they did last year.

Prediction: 3-0 Mexico after penalties (3-2 aggregate)