The stage is set for the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Final.

Mexico Football and Panama Football will clash on Sunday night in Los Angeles, with bragging rights as the best nation on the continent up for grabs.

Mexico defeated Canada 2-0 on Thursday night to book their spot in the final. Star striker Raul Jimenez opened the scoring in just the first minute of play, getting in behind the Canadian defense and calmly guided the ball into the corner to bring the raucous crowd at SoFi Stadium to its feet.

The Fulham man iced the game with a superb free-kick goal in the 75th minute.

Canada were denied what seemed to be a clear penalty in the first half when center-back Derek Cornelius was fouled by Edson Alvarez in the Mexico box, but the referee and VAR agreed that there was no penalty on the play.

Panama, meanwhile, shocked United States Soccer with a 94th-minute strike to claim a 1-0 win over the hosts. Forward Cecilio Waterman, a second-half substitute, scored the historic goal and celebrated with Thierry Henry and the CBS Sports broadcast crew, creating a viral clip that will be replayed for years.

Mexico and Panama have faced each other on 22 previous occasions, with El Tri winning 15 of those contests, compared to just two from Panama. The two last met in the 2024 Concacaf Nations League, with Mexico winning 3-0.

Where to Watch Mexico vs Panama

The Mexico vs Panama Concacaf Nations League final game will be broadcast on Paramount+ and Univision (spanish) in the United States.

Viewers wishing to tune in from Canada can find the action on OneSoccer, which can be accessed via their website, or with a FuboTV subscription.

The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. SoFi Stadium is the home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, and can hold over 70,000 spectators.

When : Sunday, March 23 – 9:30PM ET / 6:30PM PT

: Sunday, March 23 – 9:30PM ET / 6:30PM PT Where : SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Where to watch in the United States : Paramount+, Univision (spanish)

: Paramount+, Univision (spanish) Where to watch in Canada: OneSoccer

Panama Projected Lineup vs Mexico

Panama head coach Thomas Christiansen should go with the same lineup that took down the USA for Sunday's big game.

Thursday's hero Waterman might start on the bench once again, with current top goalscorer Jose Fajardo favored to lead the line instead.

MLS veteran and Panama captain Anibal Godoy will patrol the center of midifeld in front of a back five that frustrated the American attack in the semifinal.

Panama predicted lineup (5-4-1): Orlando Mosquera (GK) – Cesar Blackman, Carlos Harvey, Edgardo Fariña, Jose Cordoba, Jorge Gutierrez – Cristian Martinez, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Anibal Godoy, Jose Luis Rodriguez – Jose Fajardo.

Mexico Projected Lineup vs Panama

Don't be surprised if Mexico boss Javier Aguirre trots out the same starting 11 he put out against Canada.

The back-three of Israel Reyes, Edson Alvarez and Johan Vasquez was very solid against Canada's star forwards, while Raul Jimenez proved to be a thorn in the opposition's side all game long.

The width provided by veterans Jesus Gallardo and Roberto Alvarado could be crucial in providing service for Jimenez and Co. in the Panama box.

Mexico predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Luis Malagon (GK) – Israel Reyes, Edson Alvarez, Johan Vasquez – Roberto Alvarado, Carlos Rodriguez, Erik Lira, Jesus Gallardo – Santiago Gimenez, Alexis Vega – Raul Jimenez.