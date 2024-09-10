The Miami-Dade Police Department released bodycam footage of their traffic stop and detainment of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Monday night.

(Warning: The video contains harsh language, and shows Hill being pulled out of his car using questionable force. It may be offensive to some viewers. The opinions within are that of the writer and his alone.)

Hours before the Dolphins kicked off on Sunday, Hill was pulled over for speeding just outside Hard Rock Stadium.

About 19 seconds into the video, one of the police officers says to the others, "It's Tyreek Hill."

Just before that, Hill can be heard telling the officer at his window, "Don't knock on my window like that."

The officer at the window asks Hill why his seatbelt is off.

Tyreek Hill detainment shocks nation

Did the Miami-Dade police officers break protocol?

At 0:45, an officer tells Hill to keep his window down and to get out of the vehicle. Less than a second later, another officer threatens Hill saying he'll "break that freaking window."

Hill can be heard inside the vehicle saying he will get out. Again, within seconds, an officer appears to reach in the vehicle and says, "We're not playing this game. Get out!"

Hill may not be moving as fast as the officers like, but his body language when the officer opens the door appears relatively calm and compliant.

Immediately upon opening the door, an officer forcibly removed Hill from the car with force, placed him face down on the street. Hill was then handcuffed and detained with multiple officers around him.

An unnamed officer was placed on administrative leave on Sunday as the Miami-Dade Police Department continues their internal investigation.