Before the 2023 season started, most people in NFL circles weren't completely sold on the Miami Dolphins. Were they a true contender in a loaded AFC, or were they all style and no substance? Well, it looks like they are both style and substance, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

The Fins jumped out to a 3-0 start on the back of some truly impressive play from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the offense, including a historic 70-point performance in Week 3. With some of the top dogs like the Bengals, Chiefs, and Bills getting off to slower than expected starts, head coach Mike McDaniel's Dolphins could very well have the best offense in the NFL in 2023.

High-Speed Passing Game

In case you missed it, the Dolphins became just the fourth team in NFL history to score 70 points in a game. And no, that's not a typo. In Week 3, they scored a whopping 10 touchdowns while punting just once in a 70-20 victory over the Broncos. Tagovailoa continued his hot start to the season, completing a ridiculous 89 percent of his passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns.

Even without their No. 2 receiver Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins passing attack was as lethal as ever thanks in large part to the continued uncoverability of speed demon Tyreek Hill. After a down game in Week 2, Hill bounced back in a big way, grabbing nine balls for 157 yards and a touchdown on the day. And He wasn't the only speedster making a difference in the passing game for the Fins, as running back Raheem Mostert also had seven receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Surprisingly Sturdy Running Game

And speaking of Mostert, Miami's running attack might be the biggest surprise of the season through three weeks. Mostert exploded for 121 yards in Week 2 against the usually rugged defense of the Patriots, and he did it again in Miami's blowout win in Week 3, accounting for 82 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. But despite that performance, Mostert wasn't even the biggest story of Miami's backfield in Week 3. Rookie De'Von Achane also went bonkers for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

It's clear that the Dolphins don't just have one of the best receiving duos in the NFL with Waddle and Hill, but they could very well have one of the best two-headed backfield monsters in the league as well. Mostert and Achane also proved their value as dual threats in Week 3, combining for 11 catches for 90 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Miami hung an NFL record 726 yards on the Broncos during the game, which puts a real stamp on their claim as the best offense in the NFL. Tagovailoa is coming into his own as an elite quarterback, the speed of Hill and Waddle torments opposing defensive coordinators on a weekly basis, Mostert and Achane have created a surprisingly effective backfield committee, McDaniel seems like a real whiz kid when it comes to play-calling, and the offensive line gave up just one sack through three games. The Fins are for real in 2023.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

