Highlights The Miami Dolphins' precarious cap situation led them to make a number of cuts to become salary cap compliant.

Miami's defense absorbed the brunt of the blow, losing more than 5,000 snaps from last year's roster.

The Dolphins' efforts to remodel their defense leave them lacking in one notable aspect, but still gives the team a chance to return to the playoffs in 2024.

The Miami Dolphins went through significant changes this offseason.

Due to salary cap issues, some of the franchise's biggest faces and personalities, such as DT Christian Wilkins and veteran CB Xavien Howard, were forced out of South Beach. But stars weren't the only thing Mike McDaniel's squad lost. In all, 20 players who suited up for the Dolphins last season are in new places or remain unsigned at this time.

That type of turnover isn't necessarily uncommon in the modern NFL. However, losing that amount of talent from a playoff roster year-over-year, no matter the corresponding investment, makes it difficult to imagine said team returning to the postseason.

Miami's chances at a third consecutive playoff berth in the loaded AFC may be lessened as a result, but their reloading efforts could enable them to find a way in.

Related Raiders Have the Best Defensive Line in Football After Wilkins Signing Christian Wilkins, Maxx Crosby, and Tyree Wilson form one of the most intimidating pass-rush trios in the NFL.

Miami Lost Star Power and Important Depth

Dolphins' defense will look drastically different in 2024

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Miami's electric start to the 2023 campaign netted them six Pro-Bowl invitations last year, five of whom went to offensive players. All six—Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert, Tyreek Hill, Alec Ingold, Terron Armstead, and Jalen Ramsey—are back for 2024.

Speedy skill guys in running back De'Von Achane and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle also remain in tow. Despite this, the Dolphins still suffered tremendous losses in free agency, particularly on defense.

One look at the depth chart on Miami's team site tells the story. There are seven starting spots open in the Dolphins' 2024 defensive lineup. With edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips recovering from a torn ACL and torn Achilles, respectively, just Ramsey, Jevon Holland, David Long Jr., and Zach Sieler are set to hold their slots again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The drastic nature of the Dolphins' overhaul gets even wilder the deeper you dig. Only about half of the 20 players who saw more than 100 defensive snaps for Miami last season are currently on their roster.

In total, the Dolphins—before considering the absences of Chubb and Phillips—have more than 5,000 defensive snaps to replace for next year.

Mass Defensive Exodus - 2023 Miami Dolphins Player Position Games (Starts) Def. Snaps (Team Rank) DeShon Elliott S 15 (15) 928 (2nd) Christian Wilkins DT 17 (17) 894 (3rd) Xavien Howard CB 13 (13) 745 (7th) Andrew Van Ginkel LB 17 (11) 726 (8th) Jerome Baker LB 13 (12) 714 (9th) Eli Apple CB 10 (4) 547 (12th) Raekwon Davis DT 17 (7) 498 (13th) Brandon Jones S 16 (6) 463 (14th) Emmanuel Ogbah DE 15 (1) 246 (17th) Totals 133 (86) 5,061

To make matters worse, Miami has to find solutions for the above snap totals—and each player's respective production—while installing a new defensive scheme. Their previous defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, joined the Philadelphia Eagles after just one season with the Dolphins.

Injuries up and down the lineup prevented Fangio from ever having his full complement of players, but his unit still finished top 10 in rush yards per game allowed, top 15 in pass yards per game allowed, and yielded more than 21 points in a game just five times.

New coordinator Anthony Weaver's job will be anything but the sunshine and roses his new city's climate is recognized to be.

Who Are Miami's Defensive Additions?

Some notable names will aid Weaver's transition

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Chris Grier knew he couldn't just sit back and relax once he dipped under the 2024 salary cap. He restructured the contracts of seven veterans, including Ramsey, Armstead, and Chubb, to create more than $40 million in cap space, and got to work on remodeling his defense.

With a potential extension for Tagovailoa on the horizon, Grier was forced to bargain hunt. The bulk of his signings were one-season value pacts, but he did manage to ink linebacker Jordyn Brooks and cornerback Kendall Fuller to multi-year deals.

Welcome to Miami('s Defense) Player Position Contract Length Jordyn Brooks LB 3 Years Kendall Fuller CB 2 Years Shaquil Barrett OLB 1 Year Jordan Poyer S 1 Year Siran Neal S 1 Year Jonathan Harris DT 1 Year Benito Jones DT 1 Year Neville Gallimore DT 1 Year Anthony Walker Jr. LB 1 Year

Brooks and Fuller, naturally, possess the best chance at matching or exceeding the production of their predecessors. Brooks surpassed 100 combined tackles in each of the past three seasons despite playing alongside future Hall of Famer and tackling machine Bobby Wagner in two of them, while Fuller recorded more tackles and interceptions than Xavien Howard in both of the last two campaigns with just two fewer pass defenses.

Barrett and Poyer, former All-Pro honorees, have been among the best in the league at their positions before and could be again in their new surroundings. Bringing their vast knowledge of the game and immense upside to Weaver's defense for only $9 million combined could look like a major steal at this time next year.

Harris, Gallimore, and Jones help mitigate the loss of Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, and Emmanuel Ogbah in run defense, but their lack of pass-rushing prowess leaves a big hole in the trenches. The Dolphins got 15 sacks from their interior trio in 2023, while the incoming cast notched just one apiece a season ago.

Weaver, who assisted in the development of Kyle Williams, J.J. Watt, and Justin Madubuike, clearly sees pass-rush potential in at least one member of the group. If he can turn one or more of them into even a four-to-five sack per year player, like Williams, through scheme or coaching, Miami will have a great shot at returning to the postseason in 2024.

The Dolphins had to reshape things defensively because of the salary cap. Grier's overall plan of attack left the roster devoid of a dominant defensive tackle, but gave his new coordinator three players 27-years-old or younger to possibly mold into one.

He did a solid job at filling the massive needs that arose from his cap casualties and, on paper, kept his team in playoff contention. At the end of the day, you can't ask for much more from your general manager. It's now up to Miami's coaches to ensure those efforts bear fruit.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.