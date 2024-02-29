Highlights The Miami Dolphins parted ways with DC Vic Fangio, which was a surprise to head coach Mike McDaniel.

Fangio led Miami to defensive success amid injuries but faced internal strife despite solid rankings.

During the season, Fangio hinted at cultural differences in Miami.

When the Miami Dolphins hired Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator in 2023, it sent ripples of fear through the NFL. The move paired one of the best defensive gurus with one of the brightest offensive minds in head coach Mike McDaniel.

However, a year later, Fangio and the Dolphins mutually agreed to part ways following what sounded like an internally tumultuous season. Even weeks later, McDaniel appeared surprised at how it played out:

In regard to the defensive coordinator transition this offseason, I'd be lying if I said I was expecting that during the season at all. I think Vic would feel similarly.

A culture clash in Miami

Dolphins players reportedly didn’t appreciate Fangio’s old-school approach

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Over Fangio’s NFL career, he’s delivered top 10 scoring defenses eight times with three different teams across 11 years. Even in the face of a cavalcade of injuries in Miami, the Dolphins still managed spans of impressive defense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When the 2023 Miami Dolphins defense was its closest to full strength, during a seven-game span from Weeks 8 to 15, they gave up the fewest yards (241.6) and the fewest points per game (15.3) in the NFL.

Without former All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey at the beginning of the year, they struggled, ranking 21st in total defense. Upon his return, they climbed all the way to fourth before even more injuries sank them back to 10th. Despite the solid numbers, internal strife reportedly continued throughout.

After the season, Fangio’s long-time friend Ron Jaworski delivered a tirade in the coach’s defense:

There were some players on that defense that didn’t want to work. Didn’t want to put the time in, didn’t want to put the effort in, didn’t want to make the commitment to be successful. Guys like to party at night and South Beach is really a great place to party. And Vic tried to get those guys and push those guys to become harder workers and better athletes and more committed to their team. And he couldn’t get through to those guys. Those were the guys that Vic was pushing and they’re the guys that are whining right now.

NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus, who represents 11 Dolphins, confirmed the locker room schism:

There were quite a few players on the team that didn’t necessarily get along with Fangio and so it wasn’t a great relationship with many of the players. There were some guys that loved him, but there were quite a few that didn’t.

Fangio returns to Philadelphia

The genius DC goes back to greener pastures

Fangio himself hinted at cultural differences late in the season:

I think it starts with Mike. That’s his approach. He wants that, instigates it and the players follow that lead. You don’t have to give players lead to have fun. Obviously, as you said, winning helps. Winning has cured more ails than penicillin. But yes, it is. These guys have fun, but they’re working hard at it.

He also described the workplace atmospheres with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers as “a different type of fun.” While the firing of Fangio was surprising to some players, like Tyreek Hill, his move to Philly was not. As Hill put it:

Vic’s firing was very shocking. I’m not surprised he landed in Philly, though. People talk around the league behind closed doors, he’s trying to get to Philly anyways. … He’s a guru at defense. He’s just got to learn how to fit in with his players.

Fangio has worked with the Eagles before, most recently as a consultant in 2022. He was also born and raised in nearby Scranton (yes, that Scranton) and has family in the region he’d like to be closer to. Nevertheless, the speed bump in Miami raises questions about how he’ll handle a younger crop of players in Philly and how the Dolphins players will react to new DC Anthony Weaver.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.