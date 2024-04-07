Highlights The Miami Dolphins had a very disappointing end to the 2023 season, and lost a lot of key starters during free agency.

The Dolphins' aging stars will only get more expensive, and they need to hit on draft picks this year to provide cheap depth.

The Dolphins are likely looking to reinforce the trenches and their secondary in the upcoming draft.

The Miami Dolphins had a disastrous end to the 2023 NFL season. After starting the season strongly behind a record-breaking offense and a Vic Fangio-helmed defense, it all fell apart. They lost to every other playoff team they played apart from the Dallas Cowboys.

After leading the AFC East for the entire season, they lost their last two games, including a division clincher against the Buffalo Bills on the final day, to fall to the sixth seed. They were comprehensively beaten in the Wild card Round against the Kansas City Chiefs, barely putting up a fight in the arctic conditions.

The Dolphins were all in on the 2023 season. It was one of the last seasons they had quarterback Tua Tagovailoa under a rookie contract, and had several impending key free agents they were likely not able to resign. Their title window may have shut.

As expected, the Dolphins had a rough offseason, losing several key contributors and over 5,000 snaps on defense. Six of their players were signed for deals over $6 million, the most in the NFL. To make matters worse, four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard was released due to cap concerns.

They did add several strong starters in free agency. Center Aaron Brewer, safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Kendall Fuller, and linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Shaq Barrett should all provide competency at their relative positions, and they added several rotational defensive tackles to replace star Christian Wilkins. However, their roster is not as strong as it was last season.

The Dolphins are at a crossroads. They need to decide whether they want to extend Tagovailoa after this season, which would likely cost somewhere in the region of $50 million AAV. To make matters worse, in 2025 Xavien Howard’s dead cap hit combined with Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, Jalen Ramsey, and Terron Armstead’s cap hits will take up nearly half of their cap space.

The front office needs to decide whether to run it back with a core that has not yet won a playoff game. If they decide to get younger and cheaper, nailing this year’s NFL Draft will be absolutely vital.

How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft and when it is:

Round 1: April 25, 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: April 26, 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: April 27, Noon ET

The NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Miami Dolphins' Needs on Draft Day

The Dolphins need reinforcements in the trenches

The Dolphins have a top-heavy roster. They have stars at important positions, but need depth around them, especially in the trenches where they lost two impact starters in Wilkins and guard Robert Hunt. They also need depth behind older starters in the secondary and at wide receiver, where Jaylen Waddle and Hill are surrounded by a lot of question marks.

Miami Dolphins' 2024 Draft Picks Round Pick Overall 1 21 21 2 23 55 5 23 158 6 8 184 6 22 198 7 21 241

Interior Offensive Line

The Dolphins had a good offensive line last year, and returned most of their starters. Hunt was a big loss, and the Dolphins would likely want to upgrade on Isaiah Wynn at left guard, who had a below average PFF grade of 47.8. While Armstead is an elite left tackle, he is also often injured, and there isn’t great depth behind the starters.

Aaron Brewer was a good addition, and will provide competency at center, but they still need to add a guard in the draft to potentially start or at least add depth.

Defensive Tackle

To replace the departing Wilkins and Davis, the Dolphins signed Benito Jones, Neville Gallimore, Isaiah Mack and Daviyon Nixon, none of whom will be able to replace Wilkins’ production or talent. Gallimore is a decent run-stopper, but has only four sacks in four seasons, while Jones had one sack and three tackles for loss last season for the Lions. Mack and Nixon will likely serve as depth.

None of the Dolphins’ additions were meant to replace Wilkins, and it seems likely that they’re looking for his replacement in the draft. Wilkins was one of the most disruptive defensive tackles in the league last year, recording nine sacks and 10 tackles for loss, and his ability to get consistent pressure up the middle was an integral part of their defense.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Christian Wilkins will be tough to replace after a breakout season in 2023, setting career highs in sacks and tackles for loss. Furthermore, his 30 QB pressures ranked fourth among all defensive tackles last season.

A defensive tackle will be one of the Dolphins’ top draft priorities.

Secondary

The Dolphins have good starters in the secondary, but have poor depth behind Fuller, Poyer, safety Jevon Holland, nickel Kader Kohou, and Ramsey. Last year’s second-rounder, cornerback Cam Smith, barely played last season, and they have little in the way of young talent at the position aside from Smith, Holland, and Kohou.

Ramsey, Poyer, and Fuller are all in their late 20s or early 30s, and the Dolphins need young talent behind them who can take on starting roles once they start to regress. A young defensive back who can provide depth and potentially start in the future will be an important need for the Dolphins.

Wide Receiver

The Dolphins have arguably the best one-two punch at wide receiver in the league. Hill is arguably the best wide receiver in the league, whilst Waddle is a consistent 1,000-yard a-season player.

However, they have very little proven talent outside those two. They lost Cedrick Wilson Jr to the New Orleans Saints in the off season, and they would be reluctant to regularly start special teams ace Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft. Berrios is better suited as a return man, whilst Cracraft had nine receptions last year.

To make matters worse, the Dolphins are going to get very expensive at the position very soon. Waddle has only two years left on his rookie contract, while, per Spotrac, Hill is going to have a cap hit of $34.2 million in 2025, and $56.3 million in 2026, and can be cut for reasonable cap savings after the end of this year if his age starts to show.

Drafting a young, talented wide receiver to serve as a long term solution if Hill starts to slow down would be sensible.

Miami Dolphins 2024 Mock Draft

The Dolphins have no day-two picks, so they need to hit on their day-three picks

The Dolphins’ upcoming cap crunch means they need to hit on their later-round picks as well as their earlier ones. The Dolphins currently have no day-two picks, making their situation even more precarious.

First Round, No. 21: Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Newton is an excellent pass rusher with a litany of pass-rush moves to beat his blocker. He has a strong motor and doesn’t give up on plays. He is consistently disruptive and is capable of ruining plays on his own.

The Illinois product does not have ideal size or length for a starting defensive tackle, but he makes up for it with clever usage of his hands to brush by blockers. He should be a day one, three-down starter at 3-technique.

Newton would be an ideal replacement for Wilkins. While he does not have Wilkins’ ability against the run, he can generate consistent pressure up the middle. He would be an important part of the Dolphins’ pass rush, and would fill their most pressing need.

Second Round, No. 55: Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami

Kinchens is an intelligent and tough safety, with the necessary ability to start in the NFL. He is effective against the run and the pass, and is very rarely fooled by offenses due to his high football IQ. He is very physical, and is more than willing to put in a hard hit. His tackling technique is good and usually prevents the ball carrier from gaining extra yards.

However, Kinchens is hindered by his relatively poor athleticism. His speed is well-below average for the NFL level, and this can lead to him giving up plays in man coverage, and teams won't want to use him as their last line of defense.

Kinchens would provide excellent depth at safety, and would provide a long-term plan for the position after this season. Poyer is 32 years old and signed only a one-year deal with the team. Kinchens could be primed to start in 2025.

Fifth Round, No. 158: Zak Zinter, G, Michigan

Zinter was a three-year starter for a Michigan team that had one of the best rushing offenses in college football. He already has NFL size and technique, and is capable of executing run schemes at a high level. He will provide decent pass protection at the NFL level.

While Zinter has shown to be a competent player, it's unlikely he'll ever be a star at the NFL level. He has below average quickness, and he is liable to being beaten by speed rushers. He is also recovering from a broken leg, which may still be affecting him.

Zinter would be an excellent pick in the fifth round, and could likely start this year if he's medically cleared. He would at the very least provide competition and depth at a position where depth is very much needed.

Sixth Round, No. 184: Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice

McCaffrey comes from an established NFL family. He's the son of former Pro Bowl receiver Ed McCaffrey and brother of Christian McCaffrey. He was an effective slot receiver in the 2023 season, and has good size for the position. He is excellent at winning contested catches and has good acceleration. He is fearless, willing to jump into contact to make a catch and he is a very tough competitor.

However, he is still very much a work in progress. He is not an explosive athlete, and struggles to release against press coverage. He does not have elite speed, and he may not be able to get consistently open against NFL defenders.

McCaffrey would be a project pick, but he has valuable traits for his position, and could be a useful third or fourth wide receiver.

Sixth Round, No. 198: Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois

Reiman is an exceptional blocker for the tight end position. He is aggressive at the point of attack, and uses his huge hands effectively. He would instantly boost a team's running attack while also being a big-bodied target. He would not be a particularly useful pass catcher, and would be blocking a lot more than running routes.

The Dolphins run the ball a lot, and Reiman would be instantly useful in that aspect of the game. He would help open up holes for their quick running backs, and would be a valuable pick in the sixth round.

Seventh Round, No. 241:Isaiah Davis, HB, South Dakota State

Davis is a strong, hard runner who can create yards after contact. He works well in short yardage situations but has good agility and can be used on first or second downs. He is a capable pass catcher and could be used on all three downs.

He does not have elite speed, but would provide a different profile of running back to what the Dolphins already have. He is strong and physical, and could be used as a change-of-pace back.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.