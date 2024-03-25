Highlights The Miami Dolphins are trying to boost their offense by courting Odell Beckham Jr., hoping to add another star receiver.

Despite recent career struggles, Beckham Jr.'s explosive speed could complement Miami's receiving corps.

Signing Beckham Jr. could benefit the team by forcing defenses to account for multiple deep threats, aiding QB Tua Tagovailoa.

The Miami Dolphins finished first overall in total offense in the 2023 NFL season, but that doesn't mean they aren't trying to improve this offseason. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters at the NFL meetings this weekend that the team is courting Odell Beckham Jr.

Things went great with him. We did make him an offer, and business takes time, especially with players such as Odell, who's had a phenomenal career, still has really good football in front of him and has options.

Beckham Jr., a superstar during his early career with the New York Giants, has reached the mercenary stage of his career. Over the last few years, he has bounced from team to team, playing for the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore Ravens.

Could the Dolphins Revive OBJ's Career?

Beckham Jr. has struggled to make an impact over the last two years

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

After some tough seasons with the Browns, Beckham Jr. seemingly revived his career in 2021, going on a Super Bowl run with the Rams. He caught a touchdown in that game but also suffered a knee injury that forced him to miss the entirety of the 2022 season. During his time with the Rams, playoffs included, Beckham Jr. caught 48 balls for 520 yards and seven touchdowns.

Odell Beckham Jr. Per Game Statistics Stat 2021 w/ Rams (Including Playoffs) 2023 w/ Ravens (Including Playoffs) Receptions 4 2.4 Receiving Yards 43.3 37.4 Receiving TDs 0.58 0.18 Yards Per Catch 10.8 15.3

After recovering, Beckham Jr. signed with the Ravens for the 2023 season. While he played in 14 regular-season games and two playoff games, he had trouble getting on the same page with Lamar Jackson. He proved that he was still explosive, averaging 16.1 yards per catch during the regular season.

The Miami Dolphins already have two outstanding receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but their number three wide receiver was Cedrick Wilson, who signed with the New Orleans Saints this offseason. Beckham Jr., with his 4.43 40-yard dash speed, could thrive in McDaniel's imaginative offense.

Signing Beckham Jr. could also help the stars the Dolphins already have. He would become another receiver defenses must account for, opening up things for Waddle and Hill. Hill is a constant threat to go deep, and so is Beckham Jr., forcing defenses to pick their poison. Furthermore, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa thrives in rhythm and could take advantage of Beckham Jr.'s run-after-the-catch ability.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.