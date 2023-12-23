Highlights Miami Dolphins overcame injuries to key starters and shut out the New York Jets 30-0 in an impressive defensive performance.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa delivered without star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, completing 21 of 24 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown.

The Dolphins face a brutal schedule to end the season, but if they can handle their remaining games, they'll likely enter the playoffs as AFC favorites.

Last December, the Miami Dolphins lost five of their last six games, sending them tumbling them down the standings into a road playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. This season, with Buffalo making a late charge for the division and a tough schedule coming up for the Fins, their Week 15 contest against the New York Jets became a must-win.

A game against the Jets normally looks like a walkover. However, the Dolphins were missing nine starters, including Tyreek Hill, multiple offensive linemen, and key members of the secondary. Miami overcame the injuries and blasted New York, buoying the team after an embarrassing loss to the Tennessee Titans the week prior. Here’s a breakdown of how they were able to put together such a dominant performance without the Cheetah and their rest-of-season outlook.

Dolphins defense rises to the occasion

Miami's defense has been the best in the NFL over the past 5 weeks

Not only were the Dolphins down Hill but also cornerback Xavien Howard, safety DeShon Elliott, safety Jevon Holland, linebacker Jerome Baker, center Connor Williams, guard Isaiah Wynn, guard Robert Hunt, and linebacker Jaelan Phillips. Regardless of who you’re playing, that’s a serious talent drain.

Not only did Miami win, but they shut out the Jets 30-0 in their most impressive defensive performance of the season. Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to the team’s resolve:

It was a gut punch last week. To go into a game and have so many question marks and for no one to bat an eye and just go out and play football without the anxiety induced from what happened last week takes a special group.

Bradley Chubb recorded three sacks and Jalen Ramsey blanketed star wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Despite all the injuries, Miami pressured Zach Wilson on more than 70 percent of his dropbacks until he left the game with a head injury. At halftime, Miami had notched more sacks (5) than yards allowed (4). For Ramsey, it was just another day at the office:

I was just doing what I normally do. I found out ‘X’ [Xavien Howard] wasn’t playing an hour before the game and told me to follow Garrett. Usually, he’s like 33 percent of the offense and still only got one target. I didn’t do much today. I just did what I normally do.

Combining their explosive offense with a stingy defense was exactly what Miami had in mind when they hired Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. And over the past five weeks, one would be hard-pressed to find a defensive unit playing better than Fangio's.

Miami Dolphins Defense (Past 5 Weeks) Stat Dolphins NFL Rank Points/Game 13.8 1st Yards/Game 241.2 1st Sacks 19 T-3rd Takeaways 13 3rd 1st Downs 68 1st Yards/Play 4.1 1st

Tua Tagovailoa shows he can do it without Tyreek Hill

The embattled QB went 21-for-24 with a TD and no INTs without Cheetah in the lineup

With basically the entire interior of the O-line out, McDaniel leaned on Tua Tagovailoa to deliver even without their All-World wide receiver. And boy, did he ever! The lefty completed 21 of 24 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown.

He did so while recording his lowest average time to throw in his entire career, at just 2.08 seconds, according to Next Gen stats. Normally, critics would attribute that to Hill’s incredible speed, but Tua pulled it off by peppering Jaylen Waddle to the tune of eight receptions for a season-high 142 yards.

After the game, Tua addressed their success without Hill:

We shouldn’t change who we are as an offense because one guy is out. We’ve got a lot of other guys that we trust, that we believed in, to keep on the team, and that’s what happened out there. It’s just the trust that we have in each other, and we just go out there, play what we see and play fast. As we prepared, that’s sort of the mentality that we had going into this game.

While no one will get hyped over a win over the Jets, the balanced performance showed the rounded team the Dolphins are turning into at exactly the right time. Miami’s offensive rankings are no surprise: first in points per game, second in yards per play, and tied for third in red zone TDs per game.

Miami Dolphins Offense and Defense Ranks Stat NFL Rank Points per game First Yards per play Second Red zone TDs per game Third Opponent yards per play Fourth Opponent first downs per game Sixth Rushing yards allowed per game Fourth

More surprisingly, they’re also fourth in opponent yards per play, tied for sixth in opponent first downs per game, and fourth in rushing yards allowed per game. If the defense hadn't started the season so slow, those numbers would be even more impressive.

Brutal schedule to end the Dolphins season

Miami remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys, @ Ravens, vs. Bills

The Dolphins own a 98 percent chance of making the playoffs, but thanks to a hellacious schedule to end the season, only a 61 percent chance to win the division. Even though they own a two-game lead over Buffalo, they still have to host the Dallas Cowboys, play at the Baltimore Ravens, then back home for the Bills to close out the regular season.

That easily counts as the hardest remaining schedule in the NFL. To clinch the division, they need to beat the Ravens and Cowboys or beat the Bills in the season finale. With Buffalo suddenly clicking, it could be a wild finish. If Miami can handle their remaining three games, they’ll likely enter the playoffs as favorites in the AFC.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.