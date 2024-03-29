Highlights Raheem Mostert is signing a one-year extension with the Miami Dolphins.

Mostert set a career-high in a number of categories last season, including a league-leading 18 rushing touchdowns.

Mostert and De'Von Achane are the backfield engines that run the league's fastest offense.

The name of the game for the Miami Dolphins is speed on offense. Head coach Mike McDaniels' scheme is built entirely around the fact that his players are faster than opposing defenses', and that extends to all of the skill position talent on the roster, from the wide receivers to the running backs.

Earlier this offseason, the team signed tight end Jonnu Smith to give quarterback Tua Tagovailoa yet another speed-threat down the field, and on Friday, the Dolphins reworked the contract of their Pro Bowl running back. According to his agent Brett Tessler, Raheem Mostert is signing a one-year extension with Miami.

Mostert posted career-highs in a number of categories last season, including rushing attempts (209), rushing yards (1,012) and rushing touchdowns (18), the latter of which was the best mark in the NFL. Alongside rookie halfback De'Von Achane and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Mostert is a key piece of the fastest offense in the league.

With the starting running back now in place for the next two seasons, the Dolphins can look towards replenishing a defense that lost a lot of talent this offseason.

Mostert is the Thunder to Achane's Lightning

The backfield tandem were two of the four fastest RBs in the NFL in 2023

Mostert's reworked contract effectively tore up his old deal in favor of a new one, meaning he'll earn a total of $9.075 million over the next two seasons.

It's a cheap deal for a running back who just completed his first Pro Bowl season, but Mostert is about to turn 32, which is ancient in running back years. He's only accrued 766 touches over his nine seasons in the NFL, so he should be fresher than most veteran running backs, but the first thing that tends to go for running backs as they age is their speed.

Nevertheless, Mostert can continue to serve as the lead back for Miami and inhale most of the "bulk work" carries in the offense going forward. That, in turn, will continue to allow the Dolphins to deploy Achane as a home run threat all over the offensive formation.

Covering four elite track burners is hard enough, but McDaniels' scheme is predicated on pre-snap motions and disguising routes to confuse defenses. When the Dolphins get one of their players into space in the open field, it's likely going to result in six points.

Dolphins' Top Ball Carrier Speeds, 2023 Player Position Top Speed (MPH) NFL Rank Tyreek Hill WR 22.01 3rd De'Von Achane RB 21.93 4th Raheem Mostert RB 21.62 10th Jaylen Waddle WR 21.50 T-18th

Mostert is the only player of those four who doesn't present a ton of versatility, as he lined up as a running back on 97% of his snaps last season (for reference, Tyreek Hill lined up as a tight end or running back on 12.5% of his snaps in 2023). Still, having a North-South, one-cut runner is valuable for an offense that does so much of its damage running East-to-West.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dolphins players accounted for six of the top 10 fastest ball-carrier times in 2023, including three receptions by Tyreek Hill and two carries by De'Von Achance.

Miami has plenty more to accomplish this offseason after a difficult first-round playoff exit and losing defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to Philadelphia, though keeping together an offensive core that led the NFL in total offense (401.3 yards per game) is as good a place to start as any.

They might not be done in the speed department either, as they were well-represented at Texas' pro day recently. Wideout Xavier Worthy, who is the new NFL combine 40-yard record-holder after running a blazing 4.21 in Indy, was one of the higher profile players working out on the day. Miami currently holds the No. 21 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.