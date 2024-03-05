Highlights The Dolphins released Jerome Baker as a part of cost-cutting moves totaling $31 million in savings.

Defensive losses from cuts and injuries leave the Dolphins undermanned at the start of the 2024 season.

New defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver faces the tough task of rebuilding Miami's defense following key losses and Fangio's exit.

The Miami Dolphins continue to make tough financial decisions, with the latest casualty being inside linebacker Jerome Baker. The six-year starters’ release helps free up $31 million in cap space as part of multiple cost-cutting moves. Baker joins Pro-Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard, CB Keion Crossen, and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah as part of the Dolphins' financial sacrifices.

Tua Tagovailoa's inevitable extension, along with Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, and Bradley Chubb's pricey contracts cause for difficult decisions in Miami. The defensive losses will loom large at the start of next season with Chubb and pass-rushing specialist Jaelan Phillips both returning from major surgeries.

Dolphins' Defense Will Be Undermanned To Start the 2024 Season

Wilkins is expected to leave in free agency, Phillips and Chubb returning from major surgeries

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Baker, who never missed a game before the 2023 season, will enter free agency for the first time. In 2023, he recorded 78 tackles, two interceptions, and even a touchdown despite missing four games. His release freed up $9.8 million in space. While a return to Miami isn’t impossible, it appears unlikely as more than 13 teams wield over 40 million in cap space.

That presents a challenge for the Dolphins to plug all their defensive holes, especially considering the team decided not to franchise tag Christian Wilkins, and the defensive tackle is expected to walk in free agency, garnering plenty of interest from other teams.

Phillips faces a long recovery after tearing his Achilles on Black Friday. The same holds true for Chubb, who tore his ACL in Week 17. It’s reasonable to assume that both will miss significant chunks of next season. Phillips just got out of his walking boot on February 7th. Meanwhile, Chubb’s return looks more uncertain, with a 9-12 month recovery expected.

All of those losses via injury or the realities of the NFL salary cap are compounded by defensive guru Vic Fangio’s departure to the Philadelphia Eagles. That puts a lot of pressure on new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, who spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens as an assistant head coach and defensive line coach.

The Dolphins credited Weaver with helping DE Justin Madubuike and DE Jadeveon Clowney deliver career years this past season. Safety Kyle Williams also became a Pro Bowl player under Weaver. He’ll need to work similar magic with the Dolphins' depleted defense.

It’s also very likely Miami isn’t done with cuts as they remain $18.2 million away from cap compliance. Running back Jeff Wilson, backup QB Mike White, or even offensive tackle Terron Armstead look like possible candidates. They can also make space by restructuring or extending a number of players, like Zach Sieler, Raheem Mostert, Chubb, and Ramsey.

Source: Adam Schefter

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.