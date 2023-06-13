If Tua Tagovailoa goes through another injury scare during the 2023 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins might need to consider another option for the long-term, former NFL coach Phoebe Schecter has claimed.

2022 was certainly a memorable season for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, although not necessarily all for the right reasons. On the one hand he did more than enough to establish himself as the man to take the franchise forward after a rough few years since his arrival in 2020, including seeing the team actively try to trade for then-Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, sending a clear message that he needed to buck his ideas up.

Indeed there was a spell near the start of the year when he could have been considered an early contender to be league MVP as he and the team got off to a 3-0 start (numbers via Pro Football Reference):

However, following a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, he started to develop concussion problems that would not only cause problems for him again later in the year, but were also handled so badly that the league were forced to investigate how the team performed.

The Dolphins did manage to make the playoffs, but it now makes you worry whether he can be their man going forward if he’s going to be seen as a health risk like this.

Time running out for Tua Tagovailoa?

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, former NFL coach Phoebe Schecter, when asked if the Dolphins might need to look for a new quarterback if he developed another serious injury this year, said that it would be unfortunate, but that the franchise needed to make sure they looked after themselves:

Yeah, I think at that point, they have to be looking for next year's draft, looking at another quarterback because it's unfortunate and sometimes these things just don't work out, we’ve seen it with Sam Darnold unfortunately. But you have to think about your franchise and your organisation and that has to come first and foremost, because they've invested in so many other ways with Raheem Mostert, Tyreek Hill I mean all these incredible athletes to put around him and he wasn't able to make things happen last year.

Tough pill for Tua Tagovailoa to swallow

It is unfortunate, but sadly this is just the reality of how some NFL careers can end up going, some of the best players in history have had their career ultimately ended or hindered by some form of injury, and Tagovailoa could just be the next one on the list.

It’s probably why they team only picked up his 5th-year option rather than hand a long-term deal. Hopefully it doesn’t come to it, but at least the Dolphins have a safety net for if the problems crop up again.