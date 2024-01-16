Highlights Dolphins need to cut veterans and restructure deals to address their cap situation and improve their team.

Miami may struggle to sign their own free agents due to cap constraints.

The team faces a dilemma with Tua Tagovailoa and must decide whether to sign him to a big contract or explore other options.

Things lined up well for the Miami Dolphins in 2023. The New York Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers, but he was injured in the first game of the season. The New England Patriots became one of the NFL’s worst teams. And the Buffalo Bills were up and down, allowing Miami a chance to win the division.

However, a late-season collapse culminated in a Miami loss to Buffalo in Week 18, costing the franchise the AFC East division crown and, more importantly, home-field advantage. Instead of a home game, the Dolphins had to travel to bitterly cold Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. The Chiefs easily dispatched the Fins by a score of 26-7, Miami's 11th straight loss in temperatures 40 degrees or colder.

It is clear that to compete with the likes of the Bills and the Chiefs, Miami needs to get better. Unfortunately, the team has a troubling cap situation that will necessitate restructuring deals, cutting veterans, and creating dead money. The messy cap circumstances could very well end the Dolphins' window of contention before it even began.

The team will have to cut some important starters

Miami can create some space by cutting key veterans

According to overthecap.com, the Dolphins are currently more than $40 million over the projected 2024 salary cap. They won’t stay there, but they will have to say goodbye to some strong players to get under the cap.

The most obvious cut is Emmanuel Ogbah, who is still a useful player but is not worth his current salary. If the Dolphins designated the defensive end a post-June 1 cut, the team could save $15.8 million against the cap.

The cuts will get more difficult for the Dolphins after that. Cornerback Xavien Howard was drafted in 2016 and became a star for Miami, making two All-Pro teams. The Dolphins need to cut someone, though, and releasing Howard, who turned 30 last year and dealt with injury issues in 2023, with a post-June 1 designation would save another $18.5 million. This will be a tough decision for the team.

The Dolphins can save more money by cutting another key defensive player, Jerome Baker. The linebacker has been a stalwart for the team and signed a three-year, $39 million extension in 2021. Cutting Baker, though, could create another $11,133,000 in cap room.

The Dolphins also have the option of restructuring contracts and kicking some of the cap problems down the road. This method has certainly helped some teams get under the cap in the present, but it has also created future problems for many franchises.

The team may have trouble signing its own free agents

Some key players will expect big paydays this offseason

The Dolphins not only have to get under the salary cap, they’re also going to want to sign some of their own free agents. With their poor cap conditions, the Dolphins will almost certainly lose some of those key players.

Christian Wilkins had his best season in 2023, playing tough defense against the run and recording nine sacks. Defensive tackles who play like this expect to get paid around $20 million, and that is reportedly what Wilkins is seeking. The Dolphins may have to be happy with a comp pick when Wilkins signs elsewhere.

Andrew Van Ginkel also had a career year just before becoming a free agent. A core special teams player since 2019, the linebacker got the chance to play more this year due to injuries in the edge rusher spots and responded with six sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 69 total tackles. Teams will certainly be interested in his varied services.

Guard Robert Hunt is another player the Dolphins may lose. The 2020 second-round pick has become a success for Miami while playing like a top-of-the-league guard in 2023. Like Wilkins and Van Ginkel, however, plenty of teams will be interested in signing Hunt and the Dolphins may be priced out.

Do the Dolphins have a Tua problem

The team may regret signing their Pro Bowl QB to a massive extension

Tua Tagovailoa had a career season for the Dolphins in 2023. He completed 69.3% of his passes for an NFL-leading 4,624 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was deservedly named to the Pro Bowl and is eligible for a massive contract extension.

The way the quarterback ended the season, however, has to give the Dolphins pause. Miami lost its last three games of the campaign, with Tagovailoa playing poorly in all of them. If the Dolphins were to win any of these games, it would have changed their season, but instead, they saw their quarterback play his worst when the lights were brightest.

Tua Tagovailoa Final 3 Games of 2023 Opponent Comp % Yards TDS INTs YPA @Baltimore 57.9 237 2 2 6.2 vs. Buffalo 63.0 173 1 2 6.4 @ Kansas City 51.3 199 1 1 5.1 Total 56.7 609 5 5 5.9

The Dolphins are between a rock and a hard place with their young QB. He's too good to easily replace, but he also might not be good enough to lead the team to a Super Bowl and thereby make what is likely to be a huge extension worth the price of admission. Signing Tagovailoa to a franchise QB-type contract would also mean the team would have to make hard decisions on many other players due to the cap implications.

All is not lost for the team

The Dolphins still have several star players under contract

Miami is going to have a difficult offseason that will require strong scouting and hard decisions. Still, the team is expected to bring back Tagovailoa, All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill, WR2 Jaylen Waddle, NFL touchdown leader Raheem Mostert, pass rushers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, and veteran shutdown corner Jalen Ramsey. That is the core of a very good team.

It also appears that the Dolphins have found an elite head coach in Mike McDaniel. In his two seasons, he has compiled a record of 20-14, and his innovative offense is certainly working. The Dolphins finished sixth in total offense in 2022 and first in total offense in 2023.

It remains to be seen, however, if Miami will be able to add enough depth around their star players, which will be a priority for them after their season was largely torpedoed by injuries, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The team will be low on cap space and draft picks as well. The team does not have a third or fourth-round pick, though they do have an extra sixth-rounder.

The window for title contention on South Beach may have just been slammed shut by a frigid gust of Kansas City wind.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Overthecap unless stated otherwise.