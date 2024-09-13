Key Takeaways Tua Tagovailoa struggled and sustained a concussion, throwing 3 interceptions, 1 TD, and 145 passing yards.

Dolphins' defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver failed to address the Bills' ground game, allowing 3 touchdowns to James Cook.

Reserve receivers, Robbie Chosen and Grant DuBose, were accountable for two of Tagovailoa's three interceptions on misfires.

It was another one-sided matchup for the Miami Dolphins as they fell to the Buffalo Bills 31-10 at home on Thursday Night Football. It was the eleventh time in the last twelve matchups that the Dolphins fell to their AFC East rival, with this one potentially costing them a key piece of their offense for the foreseeable future.

A plethora of Dolphins' players stood out as negatives in the team's Week 2 loss, but three stood out above the rest.

1 Tua Tagovailoa, QB

Dolphins' franchise QB struggled throughout before succumbing to another concussion

For the first time in his NFL career, Tua Tagovailoa threw two interceptions in the first quarter. He was never able to regain his rhythm as a passer as he eluded the rush and struggled to take what the two-high safety coverage gave him.

Tua Tagovailo Week 2 Passing Stats Completion Percentage Passing Yards Touchdown Passes Interceptions 68% 145 1 3

Then in the third quarter, Tagovailoa suffered another concussion when his head connected on the arm of Bills' safety Damar Hamlin while rushing for a first down. Knowing Tua's concussion history dating back to 2022, there's no guarantee he'll be back in the lineup for the Miami Dolphins anytime soon.

2 Anthony Weaver, Defensive Coordinator

The Dolphins defensive coordinator had no answer for the Bills' ground game

After allowing 128 rushing yards to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, Anthony Weaver's defense followed it up by surrendering a three-touchdown first half to Bills running back James Cook .

At the end of the first half Cook had amassed:

60 rushing yards on five carries

A receiving touchdown of 17 yards

Two rushing scores

Josh Allen didn't even need to complete 20 passes or amass 200 passing yards to inflict damage on the Dolphins defensive unit. Weaver will have to find solutions soon to the team's run stoppage deficiencies.

3 Robbie Chosen and Grant Dubose

The reserve receiving options played a huge part in two of Tua's three interceptions

While one can make a case and say two of Tua Tagovailoa's three interceptions were misfires on him, Robbie Chosen and Grant DuBose each played parts in making the first two mistakes inevitable misfires.

DuBose didn't make a legit attempt to catch an accurate pass from Tagovailoa on the game's opening drive, which led to a tipped interception. Chosen seemed to not run the proper route on a Tagovailoa pass that sailed into the arms of the Bills' defense for the quarterback's second pick.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Robbie Chosen and Grant DuBose were targeted a combined seven times tonight and collected only two combined receptions for 18 yards.

As the Dolphins try to figure out ways to incorporate other aspects of their offense to counteract defenses locking in on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle , they'll need to get better WR3 and WR4 options to open up the field for their stars.

