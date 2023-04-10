Tyreek Hill has suffered a pretty humiliating moment as the Miami Dolphins wide receiver took part in a youth football training camp.

The debate about who is the best wide receiver in the league is an interesting one and can go a number of different ways. You could look at how many catches they make (showing they have good, reliable hands), the number of yards they put up (showing their ability to get downfield), or by how many touchdowns they score (showing they can get the ball into the endzone).

And given the talent that is available in the league, it’s really hard for one to stick out from the rest. But when you’re having that discussion, you have to include Miami Dolphins man Tyreek Hill, who uses his speed to create separation and give opposing defenders nightmares.

During his time with both the Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill has managed to amass five 1,000-yard seasons, which have helped contribute to 8,340 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns across the regular season, with his career-high 1,710 yards coming last year, disproving any doubt that his play might have slowed down following his departure from Patrick Mahomes.

But all that counted for nothing over the weekend as he attended one of his own youth football camps.

Tyreek Hill left helpless

During a 1v1 session at his own Soul Runner Speed Academy, Hill went up against a young receiver to run a route with him, but Hill ended up flat on his face as the kid threw a pretty impressive double move to end up with the ball and the hoodie that was on offer.

Video: Tyreek Hill left for dead by youngster at football camp:

Footage originally from Soul Runner Speed Academy on Instagram.

To make matters worse, Hill was given a chance to make up for it later on a much shorter space, only to be left embarrassed yet again by the same player.

Tyreek Hill going to have to make up big time

Now it could be that Hill allowed his opponent to win twice just out of good kindness, or it could be that he was actually beaten on both plays and his skills as a wide receiver don’t translate over to the defensive side of the ball.

But it certainly isn’t the best look for a professional athlete to have, especially as it looked like he was giving it his all, so he is going to have to come back hard this season, or there are going to be plenty of people who will use this as a stick to beat him with moving forward.