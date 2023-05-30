The Miami Dolphins’ addition of one player during this offseason could well be one of the best that was pulled off across the entire league, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell has claimed.

The Miami Dolphins are a team who look as if they are on the up in the National Football League. They finally appear to have sorted out their problem at franchise quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa showing impressive progress, helped in large part to the incredible weapons they’ve gathered on offense such as Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, which propelled them into the playoffs in 2022.

They are also backed by a solid, but not impressive defense that ranked 18th in yards last year and 9th in points (via Pro Football Reference), but following the additions of Malik Reed, David Long Jr and DeShon Elliott in free agency plus Cam Smith in the NFL Draft, it should be strengthened just a little bit more.

However, Bill Barnwell thinks that one other move they made could well be one that could really turn the team around, and that is former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Miami Dolphins getting a real game changer on South Beach

Writing in a column for ESPN, Barnwell ranked the Dolphins as the team with the 2nd most impressive offseason in the league, and put a large part of it down to the trade they pulled off for the 3x First-team All-Pro:

The Dolphins didn't get one over on the rest of the league. There are reasons why no other team offered significantly more for Ramsey. He wasn't as good in 2022 as he was in 2020 or 2021, with his passer rating in coverage allowed jumping to 84.5. Teams are reticent to make significant guarantees to players exiting their prime at cornerback, and the Dolphins guaranteed him $35.5 million over his age-29 and age-30 seasons as part of the deal.

There are teams that remember him literally pulling up to Jaguars camp in a Brinks truck and sitting out with a mysterious back injury when he was angling for a new deal and a trade; it's fair to wonder if the Rams wanted to avoid that kind of spectacle by trading Ramsey, regardless of cost.

At the same time, we saw the Eagles add James Bradberry when there wasn't a trade market for him a year ago, and that helped propel them to a Super Bowl. Even a diminished version of Ramsey was still a very good cornerback last season, and the Dolphins should have a much better pass rush than what an injury-hit Rams team rolled out. Outside of that "back injury" campaign, Ramsey has missed only two games across six seasons. This feels like a risk well worth the potential reward, given that Miami now fields the league's top trio of cornerbacks in Ramsey, Xavien Howard and Kader Kohou.

Jalen Ramsey set to help rocket the Miami Dolphins up the league?

With All-Pro campaigns in 2020 and 2021, and a Pro Bowl appearance in 2022 despite being in a rather poor Rams side, it’s clear that Ramsey still has something to offer a team, and as Barnwell says, even if Ramsey isn’t at his 100% best, he still has the ability to make a huge impact.

If he can drag the Dolphins’ defense up by just a spot or two in yards allowed and points allowed whilst providing them with some splash through interceptions, especially in a division that will play host to Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers, there is no reason to think they can’t compete for the AFC East title this year.