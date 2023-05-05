Max Verstappen clocked the quickest time of Friday's running at the Miami Grand Prix, with him nearly four tenths faster than second placed man Carlos Sainz in FP2.

Earlier in the day, FP1 had been an affair topped by Mercedes, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton setting the fastest times ahead of Charles Leclerc and Verstappen - a rare sight this year for any session to not have a Red Bull inside the top three - with Sergio Perez in the other RB19 down 11th.

However, FP2 was the session later in the day that would prove to be more representative of the pace and pecking order we should see over the rest of the weekend, and Verstappen was back at the top of the tree, going nearly four tenths faster than second place man Carlos Sainz.

Promisingly for Ferrari, Charles Leclerc was in third ahead of Sergio Perez and the Scuderia will certainly be hoping that they can be in the mix like that tomorrow in qualifying as they try to close the gap to Red Bull.

One thing they will not want a repeat of on Saturday, though, is Charles Leclerc's crash. Towards the end of the session the Monegasque ran wide at turn eight and locked up, sliding into the barriers and wrecking the front right of his Ferrari.

It shouldn't be much more than a standard fix for his team, but certainly not the way he would have wanted to end his Friday.

Behind them was a nice blend of Fernando Alonso, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Lance Stroll, and Alex Albon to complete the top 10 in FP2 and having the McLaren, the Alpine, and the Williams in amongst it at the sharp end tomorrow afternoon in qualifying would make for welcome viewing - though it's probably quite likely that the top four teams on the grid will be so again tomorrow ahead of Sunday's race.

At the other end of the field, meanwhile, it was a day largely to forget for AlphaTauri. Their cars were in the bottom three at the end of both sessions, with Nyck de Vries causing a red flag in FP1, whilst they were joined in the bottom three by hometown hero Logan Sargeant - he'll be hoping for better tomorrow as well.

That's it for Friday's running in Miami, then, and up next comes FP3 tomorrow, before the serious business begins with qualifying later on in the day.