Sir Jackie Stewart pulled out all the stops for Martin Brundle to interview Roger Federer on the grid ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, with the three-time F1 world champion evading security to get the job done.

The Miami GP grid might only be a relatively recent addition to the calendar, with the first race in Florida last year, but it has already gained

notoriety for how busy it is and how many celebrities it attracts.

Indeed, last year was hectic with Martin Brundle hammering around trying to get different sound bites off of different famous faces and this weekend things were no different, with Roger Federer one of the key people he wanted to try and speak to.

The tennis legend was in attendance ahead of the race and spoke to F1TV whilst on the grid, but it looked as though Sky Sports' Brundle had missed the boat to speak to the Swiss as well, with Federer invited into a VIP section ahead of a driver presentation as part of the pre-race build-up on the grid.

Indeed, Brundle was stuck behind a rope with the now-retired Federer the other side and well away from the former F1 driver, but that was not the end of the story.

In fact, this is where Sir Jackie Stewart came in with the British motorsport legend ducking underneath the rope, having a quick discussion with security, and then returning to Brundle with Federer alongside him.

Brundle could then speak to Federer and asked him about his thoughts ahead of the race, and you can watch the full clip here via Sky Sports.

It's another amusing moment to have taken place during a Martin Brundle gridwalk and it seems as though in Miami things get particularly busy for the Sky presenter.

Last year he mixed up Paolo Banchero and Patrick Mahomes on the grid, causing quite a stir on social media, and this seems to have had a similar effect among F1 fans.

After the pre-race build-up came to an end, meanwhile, the serious business of the grand prix could begin and Sergio Perez got a good, clean getaway from P1 on the grid.

After Miami, the next race is in two weeks back in Europe at Imola, and fans will be looking forward to seeing which famous faces are on the grid - it just remains to be seen if Sir Jackie has to intervene again with interviews!