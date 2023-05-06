The Miami GP could prove rather exciting on Sunday afternoon with Sergio Perez set to lead away a mixed up grid.

Azerbaijan might have ended up being rather predictable last weekend but qualifying a handful of days later in Miami was anything but, with several surprising results and a late red flag ensuring we get a somewhat jumbled order right at the front of the field tomorrow.

Sergio Perez being on the front row isn't a massive surprise, of course, with the Red Bull RB19 easily the strongest car this season, but he will not be battling it out at the front with his team-mate Max Verstappen, at least to start with tomorrow, with the Dutchman down in P9 for lights out.

Verstappen made a mistake on his first run in Q3 and could not get a second flying lap in before a late red flag curtailed the session, thanks to Charles Leclerc chucking his Ferrari into the wall not for the first time this weekend.

The Monegasque will start seventh, and he and Verstappen will both be aiming to carve their way through the field tomorrow, though the Dutchman is perhaps the only one of the two that feels he can attain victory, with him saying to the press here in Miami that the minimum expectation result-wise on Sunday is to finish in P2.

Alongside Perez up at the front, meanwhile, is Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard kept it clean in the Aston Martin to achieve a front row start and you can bet any amount of money you like he'll be aiming to be leading through turn one tomorrow, even if his car cannot match the race pace of Perez in the Red Bull.

In behind them, Carlos Sainz took P3 for Ferrari whilst Kevin Magnussen took a great fourth place in the Haas. The Dane knows he has a bit of a target on his back tomorrow with several cars behind him out of position, but it's a great result and a great chance for the team to earn some big points.

The shocks continued further down the field, meanwhile, with Lewis Hamilton only able to go 13th-fastest in the Mercedes - he'll be longing for the upgrades the team are going to bring to Imola next time out - whilst it was a session to forget for McLaren who saw both of their cars eliminated from Q1. Lando Norris is set to line up P16 tomorrow and Oscar Piastri is on the back row in P19 alongside US driver Logan Sargeant.

Full qualifying classification:

1) Sergio Perez

2) Fernando Alonso

3) Carlos Sainz

4) Kevin Magnussen

5) Pierre Gasly

6) George Russell

7) Charles Leclerc

8) Esteban Ocon

9) Max Verstappen

10) Valtteri Bottas

11) Alex Albon

12) Nico Hulkenberg

13) Lewis Hamilton

14) Zhou Guanyu

15) Nyck de Vries

16) Lando Norris

17) Yuki Tsunoda

18) Lance Stroll

19) Oscar Piastri

20) Logan Sargeant