The Formula 1 weekend in Miami is firmly underway with the Sprint Race and Grand Prix still to follow in an enthralling weekend, but if you are lucky enough to get a ticket, you may want to take a pack lunch!

The star-studded Miami GP will mark the sixth Grand Prix of the 2024 season and just the third time it has been on the calendar, with World Champion Max Verstappen being the only name etched onto the trophy to-date.

It is also hosting the second consecutive Sprint Race which is set to take place on the 4th of May at 16:00 GMT, with the anticipation from fans around the track starting to build.

Food Prices at the Miami Grand Prix

$190 for some fruit

However, amid the excitement, they will still have to eat, with the skyrocketing prices taking a few by surprise. It was just last year that Formula 1 was slammed for its ‘elitist’ and out of touch hospitality and food menu in Miami, with this suggesting that they have not learnt.

Of course, anybody who is a fan of F1 will know that the sport is far from cheap, but one spectator shared a photo of the food prices at the Hard Rock Beach Club, with the numbers making difficult reading. Prices for chilled and warm bites varied from $120 (£95) for steamed buns, all the way up to $400 (£318) for caviar, showing that they really do cater for the biggest stars.

2024 Drivers' Championship Top 5 (before the Miami GP) Position Driver Points 1. Max Verstappen 110 2. Sergio Perez 85 3. Charles Leclerc 76 4. Carlos Sainz 69 5. Lando Norris 58

Reaction online to these prices have been varied, with one person saying, “Honestly, whoever pays these prices deserves to be ripped off,” while another one says, “If you are in the Beach Club, you probably don’t care about the price of food – this is for the people who do not need to spend a single second thinking about prices.”

These comments may be fair too, as this race has drawn its fair share of big-named celebrities to it, with David Beckham, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, and Serena Williams just being a few.

2024 Miami Grand Prix

As for the action on-track, fans will be hoping for a more exciting GP this time around as Red Bull have finished on pole in all-but one so far. In terms of the sprint qualifying results, Charles Leclerc has put himself in the middle of the two Red Bulls in P2, with their ex-driver Daniel Ricciardo producing a mammoth performance to put his car in P4 ahead of the Sprint Race.

Their off-track drama hasn’t seemed to affect them too much yet, but with the news of design chief Adrian Newey leaving the team in 2025 after 19 years, Red Bull could see a downturn in performances and, therefore, a more exciting spectacle in the future.