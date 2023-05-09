Attending a Formula One race weekend is certainly not cheap by any means. And if you choose a hospitality package, then the costs, obviously, increase further.

But hospitality attendees at Sunday's Miami Grand Prix could surely be forgiven for bringing their own food instead of shelling out even more dollars than they already have just to be there.

Based on four people sharing, some of the food on offer ranged from Watermelon and Tomatillo salad to U-5 Chilled Prawn, with the most expensive item being the Chilled Prawn, and the F1 Platter both working out at $500 based on four sharing.

As the cars raced around the Miami International Autodrome, along with taking in sights like the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins, fans in hospitality could also tuck into Yellowfin Tuna Poke, and Florida Stone Crab Cake, if they fancied emptying their wallets further.

The insane menu in hospitality at the Miami Grand Prix

Just to attend the race, won by Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen, tickets averaged between 1000-2000 US dollars, with suite tickets going for between $50,000-$200,000 depending on group size and type of luxury box.

Miami, perhaps unsurprisingly, ranks as one of the most expensive F1 events to attend, alongside Las Vegas, Abu Dhabi, and the US GP in Austin, Texas.

For an average three-day Formula 1 race weekend, Miami worked out at an average of $1,113, compared with the cheapest tickets for a three-day race weekend. The cheapest turned out to be Hungary, working out at an average price of $184 per person. Cheaper than some of the hospitality food on offer in Miami.

The Miami GP also saw the introduction of a new pre-face format, including 'Driver Introductions' performed by LL Cool J, with Will.I.Am conducting a string orchestra.

This came under fire from the drivers themselves, however, who came out one at a time, ultimately finding the event an 'unwelcome distraction.'

Lando Norris said that 'none of the drivers like it,' while Valtteri Bottas added 'there needs to be a limit at some point.'

F1 returns to Europe for the next round on the 21st of May at Imola, with Verstappen holding a 14-point lead from his teammate Sergio Perez.

Will the Red Bull show continue?