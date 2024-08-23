Key Takeaways Without Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat lost in the first round of the playoffs last year.

In the offseason, the Heat re-signed key players, extended Bam Adebayo and added Alec Burks.

Projected lineups show potential bench battles and a final clutch lineup change.

Led by Jimmy Butler 's playoff heroics, the Miami Heat made a surprising trip to the 2023 NBA Finals.

Heading into 2023-24, they looked to build on that momentum.

During the regular season, they were good, albeit unspectacular, finishing eighth in the Eastern Conference (46-36). Unfortunately, Butler sprained his MCL during the play-in game and was sidelined for the postseason.

Without their superstar, the Heat lost in the first round to the Boston Celtics in five games. Bam Adebayo led the way, averaging 22.6 points and 9.4 rebounds.

During the offseason, the Heat mostly kept their roster intact. They re-signed Adebayo to a massive three-year, $166 million extension while retaining forwards Haywood Highsmith and Kevin Love, along with center Thomas Bryant.

Their sole free agent addition was guard Alec Burks, who had stints with both the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons last season.

However, they lost one key piece in wing Caleb Martin. He signed a four-year, $35 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers . Last season, he averaged 10.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 27.4 minutes per game.

The five-year veteran consistently elevated his game during the playoffs. He has suited up in 45 postseason games in his career, shooting an impressive 40.1 percent from three-point range.

So, how will Erik Spoelstra adjust Miami's lineups this season?

Miami Heat – Projected Starters

The trio of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro remains elite

Miami Heat 2024-25 Projected Starting Lineup Position Player PG Terry Rozier SG Tyler Herro SF Jimmy Butler PF Nikola Jovic C Bam Adebayo

Butler, Adebayo and Tyler Herro are obvious locks for the starting unit. Last season, the trio played 499 minutes together, posting a net rating of +3.2.

Butler could be in store for a career year. He should have extra motivation after failing to reach a contract extension with the Heat. ESPN insider Brian Windhorst reinforced this idea.

I believe that Jimmy is going to be in killer mode to try to prove himself to the Heat and whoever else in the league.

Butler is not distinctly known for his regular season stats or accolades; he has earned a warranted reputation as a playoff riser. However, seeing a locked-in Butler from the opening tip wouldn't be surprising.

The Heat acquired Terry Rozier prior to the trade deadline last season. In 31 games, he performed admirably, recording 16.4 points, 4.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

Notably, he made 44.4 percent of his wide-open threes (nearest defender 6+ feet away). He should have the starting point guard job cemented.

Nikola Jovic is the only real question mark. He took over the starting job in late December.

As a starter, he was remarkably efficient. He averaged 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 40.0 percent from deep.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. could threaten to overtake him as the season progresses. The First Team All-Rookie selection has breakout potential in year two.

Miami Heat – Projected Bench

Kel'el Ware could challenge Kevin Love for minutes

Miami Heat 2024-25 Projected Reserves Position Player PG Alec Burks SG Duncan Robinson SF Jaime Jaquez Jr. PF Haywood Highsmith C Kevin Love

Now, things get interesting.

Kel'el Ware, Miami's first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, looked dominant in summer league action. He could challenge for minutes at the backup center spot, but are the Heat willing to relegate Kevin Love to the third unit?

The veteran is no longer at his All-Star peak, but he still made a significant impact as a role player. With Love on the floor, the Heat were +4.8 points better per 100 possessions per Cleaning The Glass. That ranks in the 77th percentile in the NBA.

Love is a better fit at power forward, but he did log 67 percent of his minutes at center last season. An interesting possibility could be a big lineup of Burks/Duncan Robinson, Jaquez, Highsmith, Love and Ware.

This could allow Spoelstra to deploy his best five bench options at once.

Jaquez and Highsmith should have their roles locked down. The backcourt has some intrigue, with Burks, Robinson and Josh Richardson competing for two spots.

Burks is a career 38.6 percent three-point shooter who has averaged 10-plus points per game for five consecutive seasons.

Robinson bounced back last season after a rough 2022-23 campaign, knocking down 2.8 threes per game at a 39.5 percent clip. He did struggle in the playoffs, though, shooting only 31.3 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from deep.

When Robinson is not shooting the ball well, it is hard to justify giving him significant minutes.

Finally, Richardson offers positional flexibility and more defensive upside. He could see situational minutes and give the Heat additional depth.

Miami Heat – Projected Clutch Lineup

Haywood Highsmith joins the starting five

Miami Heat 2024-25 Projected Clutch Lineup Position Player PG Terry Rozier SG Tyler Herro SF Jimmy Butler PF Haywood Highsmith C Bam Adebayo

In the clutch, the Heat should rely on their starting lineup. The only projected change is swapping Jovic for Highsmith.

Highsmith has played in many big moments for the Heat, and Spoelstra likes to deploy him at the end of games. That shouldn't change this season.

Additionally, Highsmith led the Heat in clutch field goal percentage (60.0 percent) and clutch three-point percentage last season (50.0 percent).

Meanwhile, Jovic logged only 21.9 total clutch minutes last season, which was 11th on the team.

This could change throughout the season, as Jovic and Jaquez are both young players with breakout potential. If either takes a significant leap forward, they could be on the floor in the final five minutes of games.

Butler, unsurprisingly, led the Heat in clutch points (61), clutch assists (9) and clutch steals (6) in 2023-24. He earned his reputation for big performances in big moments. Look for the Heat to rely on their superstar once again.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, NBA, Cleaning the Glass, and Basketball Reference.