Highlights The Miami Heat are feeling confident after grabbing a key win on the road.

Bam Adebayo believes that the Heat now believe they can win, even with their backs against the wall.

Miami's victory can be accredited to the performances of Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

The Miami Heat did what many considered impossible last night, defeating the Boston Celtics. Winning the game 101-111, the Heat stole homecourt advantage away from the Celtics, tying the series 1-1. It was a huge win for Miami, as they now head back to the Kasenya Center with a semblance of hope.

Key to their victory last night were the performances of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. With Jimmy Butler sidelined for what may be the rest of the post-season, Herro and Adebayo are integral to the Heat. And, last night, they proved why the Heat are still a force to be reckoned with in the 2023–24 Playoffs.

Following the game, in the post-game press conference, Caleb Martin spoke to the press about the Heat's performance. His 21 points played an equally important role in last night's win. Martin expanded on how important the victory was, specifically, how it helped to "get one on the road".

"It's always a good thing if you can get one on the road... especially here" - Caleb Martin

This win, as mentioned earlier, will certainly boost the Heat's morale. They now head back to Miami with a huge advantage, and this has given the team the confidence that they need to perhaps see the series through. Adebayo, who was a stalwart both on the offensive and defensive end last night, commented on the same in the post-game press conference, stating that the Heat believe they can win this series.

"We've been doubted a lot throughout playoff runs... why lose belief now? Backs against the wall... our guys believe that we can win..." - Bam Adebayo

The Heat's Efficiency From Deep Was Key

The team ended the night with a three-point percentage of 53.5%

There is no denying that the performances of Herro and Adebayo helped the Heat to victory last night. Herro's 24 points, five rebounds, and 14 assists, coupled with Adebayo's 21 points and 10 rebounds helped the Heat to success. But, there was so much more that contributed to the team's success last night.

One thing that certainly helped was their incredible three-point shooting on the night. Head-to-head, the Heat were by far the better team from beyond the arc. By the time the game ended, Miami had a 53.5 three-point shooting percentage as a team compared to Boston's 37.5 percent. In total, the Heat managed to score 69 points from three-point range.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game 2 3PT stats Categories Celtics Heat 3PA 32 43 3PM 12 23 3P% 37.5 53.5 Total Points 36 69

Herro led the charge from the three-point line, with six three-pointers made. In contrast, the Celtics' top scorer from three was Jaylen Brown, who made four threes in the game. This could be what the Heat need to take the fight to Boston in their next two home games.

Herro and Adebayo Are Taking the Reigns From Jimmy Butler

Butler's injury has forced both Herro and Adebayo to step up

One of the major concerns for the Miami Heat after their Play-In Tournament success was the loss of Jimmy Butler. The Heat star has been given the moniker "Playoff Jimmy" for his exceptional performances in the Playoffs over the last few years. However, an MCL injury he suffered against the Philadelphia 76ers.

For context, in the last four seasons, Butler has been the MVP for the Heat in the post-season, averaging 24.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists. However, with him now out of action, the likes of Herro and Adebayo have had to step up. Fortunately, based on the first two games, the two seem capable of holding the reins.

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo 2023-24 Playoff Stats Categories Tyler Herro Bam Adebayo PTS 17.5 22.5 REB 4.5 8 AST 9 2.5 FG% 42.3 61.3 3P% 45 0

If the Heat is to make a long run beyond the first round against the Celtics, they will need both Herro and Adebayo to continue with these performances throughout the post-season. They're both incredible talents and are capable of leading the Heat to the promised land of the NBA Finals. But, only time will tell if they are up to the task.