The Miami Heat are eight wins away from NBA history and could pull off one of the biggest shocks of all time, Mark Medina has told GiveMeSport.

Miami was in the play-in games to earn a spot in the playoffs and after defeating the Chicago Bulls, they became the eight-seed. However, they had the daunting task of facing the Milwaukee Bucks who were the number one seed, and many expected to roll through Miami.

Yet, it was the Heat winning that series and then the New York Knicks in the second round. The Cinderella run has been a surprise, but the Heat have their toughest matchup to date as they face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Mark Medina - one of the biggest shocks in NBA history

When asked whether Miami Heat winning the NBA championship would be one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history, NBA writer Mark Medina told GiveMeSport:

"From a historical standpoint, it would. They will be the first number eight seed to ever win an NBA championship. You may recall that the 1999 New York Knicks were the other lone eight seed to get to the NBA Finals, but they want to lose to the San Antonio Spurs. That was during a lockout-shortened season where, you know, there are a lot of challenges with navigating the condensed schedule. While the Knicks certainly deserved to get to that final stage, maybe that played an external factor for some other teams here."

How did the Heat get this far?

Miami lost its first play-in game to the Atlanta Hawks for the seventh seed and then needed to beat the Chicago Bulls for the eighth seed, which they did.

After defeating the Bulls, Miami was a massive underdog to the Milwaukee Bucks, but Giannis Antetokounmpo was injured, which played a big role as to why the Heat won, and then Miami beat the New York Knicks with relative ease to advance to the Conference Finals.

In the playoffs, Miami has been led by Jimmy Butler who is averaging 31.1 points per game, and he will likely be the reason that the Heat can pull off this massive shock and win it all, as Medina says.