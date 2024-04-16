Highlights The Boston Celtics had a dominant regular season with impressive records even without star players.

The Boston Celtics finished with a 64-18 record this season, their best record since the 1985-86 season, and the best record of any team since the Houston Rockets in 2017-18.

They were dominant, even in games where their star players were out. They went 7-1 in the eight games that Jayson Tatum missed, averaging 128.8 points in those contests, which would have finished first in the NBA in points per game.

Without Jaylen Brown, they went 10-0. It didn't matter who was on the court for the Celtics this season, they were going to find a way to pull out a win. They went .500 or better against every team they faced this season, except for the defending champion Denver Nuggets, who they lost both games to.

Although they were one of the most dominant teams this century, the playoffs are a different story. Teams can make runs, like the Miami Heat last year when they became the second eighth seed to reach the NBA Finals.

The Heat knocked the Celtics out of the playoffs last season in the Eastern Conference Finals in seven games. The Celtics almost became the first team to erase a 3-0 deficit, but it was too much to overcome.

The Heat are back in the Play-In Tournament this year after finishing as the eighth seed in the regular season. They will face the Philadelphia 76ers on April 17th to determine which team becomes the seventh seed. The loser will then play the winner of the ninth and tenth seed game to decide who will play the Celtics.

Playoff Jimmy is Coming

Butler's increased play in the playoffs makes the Heat dangerous

Jimmy Butler is notoriously known as a playoff riser, and that is what the Heat need if they are going to make another run in the playoffs. At the start of the playoffs last season, Butler was on an absolute tear.

Through the first six games, before he got injured, he was nearly unstoppable.

Butler before and after injury during the playoffs last season Category Before injury After injury PPG 35.5 23.7 RPG 6.8 6.3 APG 4.7 6.3 FG% 58.5% 41.7%

His injury had a significant effect on his play during the rest of the playoffs, but overall, he was still very impactful.

Heading into this postseason, Butler is healthy. This regular season has been slightly worse than he had last year, but he is shooting a career-high from the three-point line, and the playoffs are always a different story.

Butler had this to say about the Heat's upcoming playoff run in an interview with SLAM Magazine:

"I know what I'm capable of. I know what my squad is capable of. And don't nobody want to see us in a seven-game series anyways. We know that."

Butler has gone into takeover mode for several playoff runs since he has been a member of the Heat, and it has come to where it is expected of him.

The Heat are the ultimate x-factor team in a playoff scenario and a big part of that hinges on how good Butler will be.

The Heat Have More Consistent Production From Role Players

Strengthening their depth has created a more talented rotation

The Heat heavily relied on some of their role players during their NBA Finals run last season, but after Butler's injury, they weren't consistent enough to take them all the way to the championship.

Caleb Martin, in particular, was incredible against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals last season. His production against the Nuggets was nowhere near enough and was a significant drop from the previous series.

Caleb Martin in Eastern Conference Finals vs Finals last season Category Eastern Conference Finals The NBA Finals PPG 19.3 7.4 RPG 6.4 4.4 FG% 60.2% 37.5% 3P% 48.9% 33.3%

Martin was arguably the Heat's third-best player during their Finals run. This season he has been solid but is clearly lower in the depth chart. The Heat now have a healthy Tyler Herro, traded for Terry Rozier, and drafted productive rookie Jamie Jaquez Jr.

With their new additions, the Heat have a much more balanced offense. The average points per game went up around the league this year, including the Heat, who increased their points per game by one whole point.

They did so while also tightening up their defense. They went from giving up 109 points a game last year to only 108.4 this season, good for third in the league. They are a team built for the playoffs.

Their rotation is now full of solid two-way players to complement their stars.

The Celtics' Depth Should be Enough to Beat the Heat

Their top eight players in minutes played are extremely efficient and reliable

Although the Heat beat the Celtics in the playoffs last season, and they are the biggest threat to the Celtics from the play-in picture, the Celtics are also an improved team. Trading for Kristaps Porzingis in the off-season and trading for Jrue Holiday elevated the Celtics' starting lineup significantly.

Their bench unit also made incredible strides and has been consistent. Even when their star players missed time, the Celtics still dominated.

Not only have they dominated teams, but they have been far and away the most efficient team this year. Their 57.8 percent eFG% is the highest of any team in the last 20 seasons. At home, they pose an even bigger threat, where their eFG% is over 5 percent higher than the Heat's eFG% on the season at a staggering 59.1 percent.

Every single player in the Celtics' top eight in minutes played shot over 44% from the field and 35% from three.

Celtics' bench unit TS% and +/- Category Al Horford Payton Pritchard Sam Hauser TS% 65.0% 59.7% 62.9% +/- +6.5 +5.5 +6.2

Depth is one of the most important things for a team come playoff time, and the Celtics have exactly that. Every player in their rotation can hold their own on both sides of the court. They are also the only team that is in the top five in both points scored per game and opponents' points per game.

Regardless of what team makes it out of the play-in tournament to challenge the Celtics, they have an improved roster and home-court advantage.

It will be tough for any team to take four games from a team that lost less than 20 regular season games, but if there is one team that poses that threat, it is the Heat.