Highlights The Miami Heat face a win-or-go-home game against the Chicago Bulls for the Eastern Conference 8th seed.

Jimmy Butler's potential absence due to knee injury puts more pressure on Adebayo and Herro.

The Heat rely on zone defense, while the Bulls defend paint well but might miss Caruso against Miami.

After falling to the Philadelphia 76ers 104-105 in the first round of the 2024 NBA Play-in Tournament, The Miami Heat find themselves in a win-or-go-home scenario against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Both teams will battle to earn the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference to face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. It will be a rematch of last year's Play-In game when the Heat took home the victory 102-91 at the Kaseya Center.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat Date April 19, 2024 Time 7:00 p.m. ET Channel ESPN City Miami, Florida

The high-stake situation does not phase Jimmy Butler and the Heat. They know they were here before and had success. Butler spoke about his team's mindset to prepare for the game against the Bulls.

"The same [mindset] it’s always been. Whenever you win, everything takes care of itself. So that’s all we are trying to do. We just need to get one, and then worry about the next one." - Jimmy Butler

That philosophy carried them to the NBA Finals last season. Butler also noted this season "hasn't been easy for us, all year long." Miami had to deal with a lot of injuries this season to Butler, Tyler Herro, Josh Richardson, and others. Butler is ready to see his squad fight off adversity to shock the world again and make a deep postseason run.

Butler's Health is in Doubt

The Heat star suffered a knee injury against the 76ers on Wednesday

At the end of the first quarter against the 76ers, Butler injured his right knee when Kelly Oubre Jr. landed on his leg after falling for a pump fake.

Butler miraculously stayed in the game and played 40 minutes, scoring 19 points and collecting five steals. Unfortunately for the Heat, Shams Charania reported this morning that Butler is expected to miss multiple weeks with a potential MCL injury. Herro and Bam Adebayo will shoulder an even bigger responsibility to lead their squad further into the postseason if Butler is sidelined.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro 2023-2024 Stats Without Butler Stat Bam Adebayo Tyler Herro PPG 22.1 21.6 ORTG 118.1 105.2 USG% 26.1 28.8

Butler's absence against Chicago is even more critical because Miami loses a great one-on-one defender to guard DeMar DeRozan. Both squads have better defenses than offenses, so NBA fans could be in store for a grind-it-out game similar to Miami's contest with the Sixers.

The Heat play more zone defense than any other team in the league. They forced the Sixers into live-ball turnovers and bad shot selection throughout the first half. Miami will try to get similar results against a worse Chicago offense.

The Bulls rely on Alex Caruso and Ayo Dsounmus' point-of-attack defense to keep opposing offenses out of the paint. Chicago only allowed 45.4 points in the paint per game this season, which ranked first in the NBA. However, in the Bulls' play-in victory over the Atlanta Hawks, Andre Drummond stepped on Caruso's left ankle.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Bulls guard suffered a "severe" ankle sprain and is in jeopardy of missing the game against Miami. His absence puts more pressure on Dosunmu to keep guards like Herro and Terry Rozier (if available) in front of him.

The Heat plan to have history repeat itself with a victory on Friday, while the Bulls want to bring back playoff basketball to Chicago.