Former Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem, a three-time NBA champion and 20-year NBA veteran, is becoming notorious for making sensational statements since retiring in 2023. From his ill-advised comments about NBA legend Bill Russell to voicing his thoughts on former Eastern Conference rival Paul Pierce, Haslem knows how to draw a crowd. However, while his latest claim has been met with derision, it’s less inaccurate than it’s simply enthralling.

“Everybody thinks that our most important player was [LeBron James]. Our most important player—not our best player —was [Chris Bosh]. Because if Bron went down you could bring in [Dwyane Wade] and it’s not the same player, but you’re gonna get similar results…We didn’t have another CB. If [he] went down and got hurt, we didn’t have another one of those.”-Udonis Haslem

The OGs co-host Mike Miller, who had a decorated 17-year NBA career, had this to add:

"And the way [Erik Spoelstra] started using him too was impossible to guard. Like he was shooting 3s. That man was cold... And that's when no one did that."

Miller played with Chris Bosh under Erik Spoelstra fror three seasons, winning two NBA Finals with the Heat.

Haslem Claims Bosh Was More Important Than LeBron James, Dwyane Wade

And the Heat legend hasn't been the only one making that claim, either

It’s not the first time that Bosh has been considered the most valuable player in the Miami Heat’s Big Three. In fact, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra would say as much in 2012. Much in the way that Draymond Green was an indispensable asset to the Golden State Warriors due to the unique way he allowed their team to play, Bosh afforded Miami a similar opportunity.

Playing in an inverted offense, Bosh spaced the floor for LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, both superb scoring out of post-ups. Two highly explosive wings, they would also take advantage of the court geometry, blowing by the frontline of defenders with the knowledge that the backline was compromised.

Chris Bosh's stats w/ Heat Big 3 Category Stat PPG 17.3 RPG 7.4 BPG 1.0 3P% 31.5% 3PM 111 +/- +10.2 On-Off +8.0

It wasn’t exactly small-ball, an approach that served as the blueprint for the Warriors’ death lineup with the 6-foot-6 Green at center. At 6-foot-11, Bosh had the requisite length to play the pivot. However, his 235-pound frame was more suited for the perimeter than banging around down low. Despite that, Bosh put forth a valiant effort on the boards and as an interior defender.

It was an innovative play style that Miami mastered during the Heatles era.

Chris Bosh Is a Miami Heat All-Time Great

Bosh was on the verge of outlasting James and Wade in Miami

When James made his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, Bosh remained with the Heat for two more seasons. He would have remained with the Heat longer had his career not been sidetracked by medical complications related to his blood clotting issue.

Wade, who spent the first years of his career with Miami, played for the Heat for two more seasons as well. In 2016, he signed with his hometown Chicago Bulls, and then the Cavaliers before retiring with the Heat in 2019.

As such, Bosh also has the distinction of being the only member of that Big Three to stay in Miami.

While that may have no bearing on his on-court legacy, it does raise his stature among the Heat’s greatest players. He may never truly get his just due for his offensive brilliance or his heart, let alone how important he was to Miami’s success. But at least someone who played alongside him as the Heat made it the NBA Finals year after year while led by James, understands the invaluable role Bosh played.

Though it's often gone without mention or ado, Bosh also made the largest personal sacrifice. Wade is most often credited as the player who did so, as his stepping back provided the necessary clarification about James' role as the team leader.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chris Bosh is eighth all-time in Win Shares for the Miami Heat.

However, averaging 26.6 points per game in 2009-10, Wade averaged 23.3 points per game in his first three seasons with the Heatles. Bosh averaged 17.8 points per game in that time frame after averaging 24.0 points per game in 2009-10. As he demonstrated after James left in 2014, he was capable of carrying a franchise— even the Heat —the entire time.