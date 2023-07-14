The main story of the NBA off-season so far sees Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard request a trade, with the Miami Heat leading the race to land the seven-time all-star, but a trade package may have to include a third-team, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA trade news – Damian Lillard

Eleven-year NBA veteran Damian Lillard has made it very clear to teams around the NBA that he only intends to suit up for the Miami Heat after requesting a trade away from the Portland Trail Blazers in order to chase a championship.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, both the Boston Celtics and L.A. Clippers have shown a “level of interest” in Damian Lillard, but his response has said to have been a “resounding no”.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin is prioritizing what’s best for his team, and not for the 32year-old. “We’re going to be patient. We’re going to do what’s best for our team. We’re going to see how this lands. And if it takes months, it takes months.”

With Lillard not having a no-trade clause in his current contract, the Trail Blazers could trade him anywhere they choose, but it is believed they will do their best to accommodate his wishes as long as they receive a fair value in return, which is believed to be a ‘star-level return package’, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

What does Mark Medina think the Miami Heat will do to get Damian Lillard?

Ultimately, Medina believes that the Trail Blazers would at least want Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo in any deal with the Heat. However, with the Heat likely to be unwilling to give that up, Medina thinks a third team will come into play in order to get a deal for Lillard done.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “As far as what's realistic, specifically in the trade package, that's really hard for me to think, because when I'm looking at Miami here, unless they're including Jimmy Butler, or Bam Adebayo, I don't think there is a trade package that Portland would want.

“The reality is they're trying to still be a playoff contender. They don't want to start over here, and they have optimism that even if they have a lot of young players like Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe, even in a turbulent, competitive Western Conference that they can at least make the playoffs.”

“So with that, I think the standard is higher for what they're willing to accept in a deal. But Miami, look, they have a history of knowing how to be shrewd with their cap space and make deals, so I think that they'll find creative ways to maybe get a third team involved and figure out other things before next season.”

What can Lillard bring to the Miami Heat?

Assuming that a deal goes through in which the Miami Heat acquire Damian Lillard as well as being able to keep their two stars in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat would have arguably one of the best ‘big 3’s’ in the Eastern Conference.

Last year, Lillard had one of the best seasons of his career where per StatMuse, he averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 58 regular season games.

In turn, on their run to the NBA finals, Butler recorded 26.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 22 playoff games, while Adebayo contributed a further 17.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 23 playoff games, respectively.

If Miami somehow end up forming a big 3 with Lillard, the Heat would likely see their odds of winning the 2024 NBA championship increase, where they are currently tied for seventh with the Memphis Grizzles of +2000 according to BetMGM, via The Athletic.

It is widely argued that the Heat are only one more big piece away from becoming championship contenders, and with a move away from Portland more likely than ever, Dame D.O.L.L.A. has his eyes firmly set on going to South Beach.

Lillard believes the ‘Heat Culture’ gives him the best chance of winning the NBA championship, but whether a deal to send him to his chosen destination materializes still remains to be seen.