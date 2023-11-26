Highlights Despite a disappointing off-season and early injury woes, the Miami Heat have shown resilience and turned their season around, winning nine of their last 12 games.

Key players like Tyler Herro have been out with injuries, but the Heat have filled the gaps with the help of players like Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The Heat's "Heat Culture" has been a driving force behind their success, with the team refusing to quit and maintaining high standards despite their challenges.

The Miami Heat sought to capitalize on their historic NBA Finals run last season, but things got off to a dreadful start to start their 2023-24 regular season campaign, losing four of their first five games. However, in almost no time at all, the Heat dug in deep, and despite losing some key members of their rotation to injury, they somehow snapped their losing streak and went on a seven-game winning streak, having now won nine of their last 12 games, something which NBA journalist Mark Medina attributes to the ‘resilience’ of ‘Heat Culture’.

Disappointing off-season and early injury woes

This was supposed to be the off-season in which the Heat found an all-star caliber player to pair with their dynamic duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. All summer long, Miami were linked with superstar three-point shooter, Damian Lillard, who himself had expressed his ambitions to play in South Beach, but instead, the Portland Trail Blazers found the Milwaukee Bucks’ trade package proposal much more enticing and chose to trade him to Wisconsin instead. Earlier on in the off-season, the Heat had also been vaguely linked with Bradley Beal, but he ended up finding a new home in Arizona with the Phoenix Suns.

Alas, it was another disappointing off-season for Miami, who barely improved their roster from last season’s historic run, losing both Max Strus and Gabe Vincent in free-agency, but reuniting with guard Josh Richardson, who spent his first four seasons in the NBA with the Heat. As a result, it was always going to be a difficult ask to compete with the bolstered Eastern Conference teams, including the Boston Celtics and the aforementioned Bucks, especially when taking their early injury concerns into consideration, but if there’s one thing that Miami have that other teams don’t, it is 'Heat Culture'.

In an already thin roster, the Heat have now lost Dru Smith for the remainder of the season after sustaining a Grade 3 ACL sprain after a his foot slipped off the edge of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ elevated court. As well, their sharpshooter Tyler Herro has missed the past nine games as a result of a Grade 2 ankle sprain which led him to be in a walking boot, which he is now out of, according to a report from Heat beat reporter, Ira Winderman. The Kentucky guard had got off to a hot start to the season, and his 22.9 points and 4.6 assists per game still lead this Miami Heat team. Six-time All-Star Butler, Adebayo, Haywood Highsmith and Duncan Robinson have all also missed time on the court as a result of varying injuries, of which they are all listed as day-to-day.

Medina – Heat are a ‘resilient’ team who have ‘never quit’

Overall, Medina is not surprised that Miami have turned their fortunes around after a disastrous start to the season, commending Erik Spoelstra’s group for their resilience in getting wins despite key individuals such as Tyler Herro seeing extended periods of time on the sidelines with injury. On that note, he believes that Herro is nearing a return after being spotted out of his walking boot.

“Well, there are a few things here: Bam Adebayo has been playing very consistent across the board in terms of his points, rebounds, assists, his overall defense. Even though they missed Tyler Herro’s three-point shooting, a lot of others have helped fill in that gap with Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry, Jaime Jaquez Jr. in his rookie season. He’s been really able to build in terms of his outside shooting, his scoring and his defense, and I think it all comes down to ‘Heat Culture.’ It's for real, they are a resilient team. They're a team that's never quit, they’re a team that made the playoffs last season through the play-in tournament as an eighth seed, and they got to the NBA Finals. So, it's not surprising that they've turned things around following that tough start, and I think the encouraging thing is Tyler Herro, while we don't have a timeline of when he's going to come back, he's no longer in a walking boot. So expect him to come back at some point pretty soon.”

Rookie draft pick emboldening 'Heat Culture'

The Heat’s starting five to start this regular season has looked vastly different to the one that made it to the NBA Finals as the eighth seed, and has since changed often due to the sheer amount of injuries sustained through the first 17 games of the season. Nevertheless, despite their early four-game losing streak which saw them at 1-4 to start the year, Miami’s resilience has prevailed, and they now sit 10-7 on the season. While they currently occupy the seventh seed in the East, that is somewhat deceiving as both the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, in fourth and fifth place, respectively, are also 2.5 games back of the number one seed, currently occupied by the Celtics.

Miami Heat - Depth Chart (2023-2024) Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Kyle Lowry Josh Richardson Duncan Robinson Jimmy Butler Bam Adebayo RJ Hampton (two-way) Tyler Herro Jaime Jaquez Jr. Haywood Highsmith Thomas Bryant Dru Smith Caleb Martin Kevin Love Orlando Robinson Cole Swider (two-way) Jamal Cain (two-way) Nikola Jovic All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

Perhaps one notable standout, though, has been 2023 NBA Draft pick, Jaime Jaquez Jr., who, since arriving to the team, has shown that he emboldens exactly what 'Heat Culture' is all about. Due to their temporarily depleted roster, the first-rounder has likely played more minutes than Spoelstra originally had planned for him, but he has taken his opportunity and stepped up in his teammates’ absences. In 25.8 minutes per game, the rookie has averaged 11.2 points, 43.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from behind the three-point line. His 1.1 steals per game ranks second overall among the rookie class, while his points production is the fifth-highest. However, since he assumed the starting role, Jaquez Jr. has elevated his play once again, converting 55.0 percent of his three-point shots, while averaging 14.4 points per game.

With Butler, Adebayo, Robinson and Herro all missing last night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets due to injury, the Miami Heat will have to continue to rely on their roster depth, no matter how shallow it is, and hope that they can do enough to ride through this patch of bad health. With the mentality this team has a made a name of, though, they will not be fazed going forward, and will still hold themselves to incredibly high standards, thus believing that they can still put wins on the board and, subsequently, climb back up the conference standings.